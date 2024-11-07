Trump's win created a record $64 billion of net worth for the world's 10 richest people

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and spoken at the former president's rallies. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The world's 10 richest individuals saw their net worths rise a record $64 billion the day after Trump's win.

The newly elected president is seen as pro-business, and expected to loosen regulation.

Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett saw the biggest percentage increases in wealth.

Donald Trump's presidential victory sparked a record single-day jump in the wealth of the world's 10 richest people, Bloomberg data shows.

The final net-worth-addition tally came out to $64 billion as markets celebrated another Trump administration. Investors are piling into stocks as Trump is expected to ease financial regulations, cut corporate taxes, and focus on strengthening the domestic economy.

All three major US indexes surged more than 2.5%, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding more than 1,500 points. Stocks also climbed on Thursday to a lesser degree.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top gainers on a percentage basis included Tesla's Elon Musk, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett. Musk — who became personally involved in Trump's campaign — raked in $26.5 billion on Wednesday alone.

Trump's favorable stance on cryptocurrencies also helped bitcoin soar to a fresh record, pulling up the net worth of crypto billionaires such as Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

Here's how the net worth of the 10 richest individuals changed on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg:

Elon Musk: 10.1% gain, to $290.3 billion

Jeff Bezos: 3.2% gain, to $228.3 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: no change, $202.5 billion

Larry Ellison: 5.4% gain, to $193.5 billion

Bernard Arnault: 1.6% loss, to $173.2 billion

Bill Gates: 1.2% gain, to $159.5 billion

Larry Page: 3.6% gain, to $158.3 billion

Sergey Brin: 3.6% gain, to $149.1 billion

Warren Buffett: 5.4% gain, to $147.8 billion

Steve Ballmer: 2% gain, to $145.9 billion

