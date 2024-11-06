Trump's victory sparks concerns over ripple effect on Canadian economy

Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has cast a spotlight on Canada-U.S. economic ties, as some worry the president-elect's protectionist stance could complicate the vast levels of trade between the two countries.

Some Canadian business leaders have expressed uneasiness over Trump's promise to introduce a universal 10 per cent tariff on all American imports.

A Canadian Chamber of Commerce report released last month suggested those tariffs would shrink the Canadian economy, resulting in around $30 billion per year in economic costs.

Canada's manufacturing sector faces the biggest risk should Trump push forward on imposing broad tariffs, said Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters president and CEO Dennis Darby. He said the sector is the "most trade-exposed" within Canada.

"It's in the U.S.'s best interest, it's in our best interest, but most importantly for consumers across North America, that we're able to trade goods, materials, ingredients, as we have under the trade agreements," Darby said in an interview.

"It's a more complex or complicated outcome than it would have been with the Democrats, but we've had to deal with this before and we're going to do our best to deal with it again."

The campaign promise on tariffs comes ahead of talks set to take place about the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, which came into effect in 2020 under the previous Trump presidency.

The deal is up for review in 2026 and Trump has vowed to renegotiate it.

American economists have warned Trump's plan could cause inflation and possibly a recession, which could have ripple effects in Canada.

It's consumers who will ultimately feel the burden of any inflationary effect caused by broad tariffs, said Darby.

"A tariff tends to raise costs, and it ultimately raises prices, so that's something that we have to be prepared for," he said.

"It could tilt production mandates. A tariff makes goods more expensive, but on the same token, it also will make inputs for the U.S. more expensive."

More than 77 per cent of Canadian exports go to the U.S.

There was a total of more than $960.9 billion in trade between Canada and the U.S. in 2022, accounting for close to two-thirds of the more than $1.5 trillion in worldwide trade that year, according to Statistics Canada.

A report last month by TD economist Marc Ercolao said research shows a full-scale implementation of Trump's tariff plan could lead to a near-five per cent reduction in Canadian export volumes to the U.S. by early-2027, relative to current baseline forecasts.

