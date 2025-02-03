Trump's trade war salvo heightens market turbulence

By Yoruk Bahceli, Tom Westbrook, Naomi Rovnick and Chuck Mikolajczak

LONDON/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Financial markets that had banked on avoiding trade wars are recalibrating the possibility of a sharp global slowdown, rekindled inflation and a pause to Federal Reserve rate cuts after Donald Trump declared tariffs on top U.S. trading partners.

The U.S. president's weekend orders for additional levies of 25% on imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, as well as 10% on goods from China, jolted markets that had assumed Trump was mostly bluff and bluster.

The initial risk-off reaction abated after Trump said he would pause new tariffs on Mexico for one month and engage in further negotiations.

Trump, the self-declared "tariff man," had been telegraphing his intentions for months, so some of the news may have been priced in. Plus, he is a dealmaker with a history of changing tack when he gets what he wants from trading partners. With no one sure what is coming next, volatility should remain elevated.

"So we're going to delay this for a month, which just leaves the tariff gun loaded but not fired," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.

"Because if he just went ahead and plowed this forward, you have a real opportunity for some sloppy markets."

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has announced retaliatory measures, spoke on Monday afternoon.

CNN reported that Trump said the call with Trudeau went "very well" and Trudeau said in a post on X that Trump will postpone threatened tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days, lifting the Canadian dollar to its high of the day against the greenback.

China, where Monday is a holiday, said it would challenge Trump's tariffs at the World Trade Organization and take unspecified countermeasures, adding to the uncertainty.

The Canadian dollar, which recorded its longest monthly losing streak since 2016 to the end of January, slid further to its lowest in over 20 years at almost 1.48 to the U.S. currency. The Canadian dollar ended up on the day at C$1.4428 per US dollar.

Mexico's peso hit its lowest in nearly three years but reversed after the tariff pause was announced and jumped 1.35% versus the dollar at 20.406.

The euro, which briefly slid over 2%, was last off 0.49% and China's offshore yuan up 0.05% against the greenback.

Stock markets from Tokyo to London slumped although U.S. and European markets pared declines after the tariff pause was announced, with the Dow Industrials briefly moving into positive territory. U.S. and European stocks had hit record highs last month.

