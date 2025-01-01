Trump's top priorities: Experts watching for how president-elect uses Day 1 powers

WASHINGTON — A new year will bring Donald Trump back to the White House and start a fresh wave of anxiety as America's closest neighbours prepare for the Republican's disruptive agenda and looming threats of massive tariffs.

It's long been tradition for the incoming president to have an ambitious 100-day plan. Republicans say Americans, who elected Trump and gave GOP lawmakers a Congressional majority, have signed off on the mandate.

"There are supposed to be a bunch of executive orders teed-up for the first day," said Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington.

Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator, "except for Day 1." The big question is what's in the package for Trump's first day back and how will it affect Canada.

The president-elect indicated in November that atop his plans is an executive order for a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

In a social media post a few weeks after the election, Trump said the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs and people from illegally crossing the borders. In response, Justin Trudeau went to Florida for a dinner with Trump and his team at Mar-a-Lago, but the prime minister walked away without any assurances Canada would get exemptions.

Canada subsequently announced a series of measures to beef up the border with a $1.3 billion package in response to Trump's threat.

Sands said he will be watching to see the response from Congress and the business community if the tariffs are enacted. Executive orders can be challenged in court and many American industries, particularly the automobile sector, would be devastated by the duties.

Congress is unlikely to go to battle with Trump, Sands said, but there is a limit. And that could be damaging to trade deals and American's pocketbooks.

"The ultimate check on all of this — that the public doesn't like the impact of the tariff," Sands said. "They complain to Congress. Congress claws back powers or says, 'no'... That's Canada's last best hope."

Beyond the threat of levies, Trump campaigned on a slew of promises immediately upon his return. He promised structural changes, potentially firing thousands of federal employees, rolling back environmental protections and said he wants to "drill, drill, drill" on Day 1.

The president-elect also pledged to begin a mass deportation of migrants.

After Trump won in 2016 thousands of people fearful of the Republican's initial threats of deportation started to head north across the U.S-Canada border. Canadian officials and law enforcement are preparing in case there is a surge of people once again.

