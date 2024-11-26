Trump's Mexican tariffs threaten to make life more difficult for automakers — including Tesla and BYD

Tesla announced plans last year for a new factory in Mexico. JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has vowed to hit Mexico with a 25% tariff, which would affect automakers including Tesla.

Tesla announced plans in 2023 for a $10 billion factory in Mexico, whose future remains uncertain.

Analysts said tariffs on cars imported from Mexico would have dire consequences for US automakers.

President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico could be a problem for Tesla, whose CEO is one of Trump's most vocal supporters.

Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on goods from the country has put a $10 billion new factory proposed by Elon Musk in limbo.

Tesla announced in March 2023 that it was planning to build a gigafactory near the industrial hub of Monterrey, Mexico.

The project has since been hit by delays and uncertainty, with Musk telling investors earlier this year that it was on pause until the election outcome was clear.

Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's campaign. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"Trump has said that he will put heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico, so it doesn't make sense to invest a lot in Mexico if that is going to be the case," the Tesla CEO said in July.

Musk backed Trump's election campaign and has since been given a role in his administration targeting wasteful government spending.

Trump announced his new planned tariffs on Truth Social on Monday. It marks an escalation of the 60% tariff on goods from China and a 10% to 20% tariff on goods from other countries he proposed on the campaign trail. He also floated imposing tariffs of 200% or more on vehicles imported from Mexico during the election campaign.

The Mexican peso fell over 1% against the dollar on Tuesday following Trump's post.

The world's richest person praised Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico and China in an X post on Monday, saying the threat of tariffs would be "highly effective."

He was responding to a post by Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager and Trump supporter, who said the tariffs "will not be implemented, or if implemented will be removed, once Mexico and Canada stop the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the U.S."

Trump's victory has pushed Tesla's planned factory even further into purgatory. Days after the election, Mexico's economy minister said he planned to set up a meeting with Musk to clarify what was happening.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to clamp down on automakers building cars in Mexico. The prospect of new tariffs could force US automakers such as Tesla to make some hard choices about operational or planned factories in Mexico.

Investment bank UBS warned that any tariffs on Mexico would be "highly disruptive" to the entire US automotive industry, in an analyst note released after the election. Analysts told BI that tariffs would deter automakers such as Tesla from investing south of the border.

