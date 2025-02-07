Trump's tariffs on China bite US bargain-hunting online shoppers

By Lisa Baertlein, Arriana McLymore and Helen Reid

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - On Wednesday, Matthew Cannon's college-age daughter forwarded him a request from delivery company DHL (DHL.DE) asking for duties and fees of $45.19 tied to her order from Australian fashion seller I.Am.Gia. She wanted to know if it was a scam.

She had ordered a $65 top to wear for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Tuesday, and paid for rush shipping bringing the order total to $84.

DHL's message included breakdown of the fees, including $26.88 for duties and $17 for handling, and said it was due within five days from the package arrival date or the item would be returned to the sender.

A DHL worker carries a package. The hub, located at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, is DHL’s largest express facility in Asia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prices will rise for Americans who buy $5 shirts, $10 lamps and $20 shoes on direct-from-China shopping sites like Shein and Temu after U.S. President Donald Trump this week imposed 10% tariffs on goods from China.

He also suddenly scrapped the so-called de minimis rule for Chinese goods, a customs duty exemption on low-value packages from China with the stated aim of stopping the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States.

De minimis, a legal term referring to matters of little importance, describes the U.S. waiver of standard customs procedures and tariffs on items worth less than $800 that are shipped to individuals from foreign countries.

American shoppers must now pay duties for small-value direct-from-China orders, including for merchandise that was already en route before the shift.

"This was a $65 top that she could barely afford and now she has to pay $50 just to get it," said Cannon, who is chief revenue officer at Reach, a Calgary, Canada-based company that helps retailers in Europe, Australia and China sell into the United States.

Similarly, on Tuesday, Clint Reid got an email from DHL saying that a $197 order for 16 items including dresses, sweaters and baby clothes from Shein would be returned to sender if he did not pay $39.07 within five days of arrival.

That charge included $20.76 in import duties, $1.31 in regulatory charges and $17 in duty tax processing.

E-commerce firms such as Shein, Temu and Amazon.com's Haul service have proliferated to take advantage of low-value duty-free shipments to U.S. shoppers.

As of February 4, shippers or receivers must pay duties on all China and Hong Kong-origin products under the $800 threshold, regardless of how they are routed into the U.S.

Shein, Temu and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Private delivery companies and the United States Postal Service deliver millions of e-commerce packages that are now subject to import taxes.

