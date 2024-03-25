Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,016.55
    +32.47 (+0.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,224.42
    -9.76 (-0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    39,348.19
    -127.71 (-0.32%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7361
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.00
    +1.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,247.80
    +6,108.29 (+6.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,177.20
    +17.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,083.32
    +11.32 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2510
    +0.0330 (+0.78%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,403.73
    -25.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.14
    +0.08 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,920.47
    -10.45 (-0.13%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,414.12
    -474.31 (-1.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6790
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS SLIP, BOEING STOCK RISES AS CEO SET TO DEPART

Oppenheimer boosts S&P 500 year-end target to a street-high 5,500

Trump's social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump’s media business in a Friday vote.

In midday trading, shares of Digital World soared nearly 22% to $45.10.

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump won’t be able to cash out the deal’s windfall immediately, unless the company’s board makes changes to a “lock-up” provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT.”

The Associated Press