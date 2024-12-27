Trump's return: What Canada can learn from the 2024 presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump smiled wide in front of cheering supporters after millions of Americans went to the polls, choosing the divisive Republican leader as the next president of the United States in an astonishing comeback that signalled an American turn to isolationism, protectionism and tariffs.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible and it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened, is this crazy?" Trump said on Nov. 6 in Florida, appearing shocked by wins in key battleground states.

"But it's a political victory that our country has never seen before, nothing like this."

Trump has not yet moved into the White House but his victory sent shockwaves around the world. Not even a month after the election, Trump brought back "Twitter diplomacy," posting on social media threats of devastating 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

"That sense that Canada was a special friend and therefore was protected, I think is dead," said Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. "It's still special but it's not the bulletproof shield that we all thought it was."

Bombshell political events in Ottawa this month have added even more uncertainty around the Canada-U.S. relationship. Chrystia Freeland's sudden resignation as finance minister has touched off growing calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, a move he is reflecting on over the holidays.

As the world prepares for a second Trump administration, experts say there are lessons to be learned from the tumultuous and unrelenting 2024 campaign.

The road to the ballot box was long and chaotic. Hark back to spring when many Americans, discontented by what they saw as a repeat of the 2020 election between Trump and President Joe Biden, weren't engaged with either party.

Everything changed during the June 27 presidential debate. Backroom concerns about the Democrat's age and mental acuity were on full display. Biden, with a raspy voice, stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought.

Questions swirled whether Biden could remain on the ticket.

A few weeks later, a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The image that surfaced after the assassination attempt was stark: Trump pumping his fist into the air with an American flag in the background as blood trickled down the side of his face.

It became a watershed moment, contrasting Trump rising strong against his diminished Democrat opponent.

Story Continues