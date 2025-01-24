Trump's order on the global tax deal is a relief to tech companies

Some of the biggest names in tech stood behind President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. Hours later, he delivered a directive that took one potential tax headache off their plate.

In one of the many executive orders he signed Monday, Trump signaled the US wouldn't enact an agreement among 140 countries that aimed to stem a "so-called race to the bottom" on corporate income tax rates.

The first part of the order largely solidifies where the US stands policywise on the global minimum tax deal, while, in the second half, Trump warned of retaliation if other countries punish US companies through extra taxes, a threat that may have sounded sweet to those tech bigwigs.

"Those are the companies that might be worried about a hit," said Alan Cole, senior economist at The Tax Foundation.

What is the global minimum tax deal?

The deal reached in 2021 offers a two-part plan. Pillar One dictates that large multinational companies pay taxes in countries where their customers are located even if the companies have no physical operations there.

Pillar Two, which the executive order targets, sets a global minimum tax rate of 15% on multinational corporations with revenue above €750 million (~$788 million), no matter where they operate. It also allows countries that have adopted Pillar Two to levy an undertax charge on companies that pay taxes in countries that have a tax rate below the global minimum.

"The goal of this is to fight tax evasion and tax avoidance and the erosion of the tax base where multinationals would shift income from high-tax jurisdictions to low-tax jurisdictions," said Thomas Brosy, a senior research associate in the Tax Policy Center.

For instance, take the tiny island of Jersey, a self-governing dependency of the UK with its own tax jurisdiction. Right now, if a company routes $1 billion through the island, which has a corporate rate of 0%, but "just takes a tiny fraction of a percent of it as some sort of fee or tax," Cole said, that's substantial money for the island's small population and major financial tax savings for the company.

"It's hard for a regular country to compete with that because they actually want to raise revenue because they have a lot of people to take care of," Cole said.

Multinational companies can shift that global income from one country to another because their operations can span multiple countries. When they need to make a judgment call for tax purposes, corporations "love to lean in the direction of the low-tax jurisdiction," Cole said.

