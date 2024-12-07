Trump's NASA pick a boon for SpaceX, but will face political challenges

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to helm NASA, a private astronaut and close ally of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a central figure of a speedy, commercial-focused side of the space industry who would face unfamiliar political challenges as an administrator.

Jared Isaacman, the CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, has made landmark visits to space on two ambitious SpaceX missions, including the first-ever privately funded spacewalk in September.

In accepting Trump's decision, he envisioned a "thriving space economy" and vowed to "usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization."

But the path to pursuing a faster, more privatized human spaceflight agenda is expected to involve a delicate political tango of trimming costly, entrenched programs and wooing lawmakers to increase the space agency's $25 billion budget.

"He's going to definitely push NASA, but he'll do it in a positive way," said Garrett Reisman, a retired NASA astronaut who has been an adviser to SpaceX.

Musk had recommended Trump pick Isaacman and has since told associates he sees the tech billionaire as someone who will get things done at NASA, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

"He is a man (of) high ability and integrity," Musk said Wednesday of Isaacman on his X platform.

Targets at NASA for Trump and Musk's cost-cutting agenda that Isaacman is expected to eye include the agency's over-budget, $24 billion Space Launch System rocket and the in-development Gateway space station poised to sit in a lunar orbit, according to people familiar with the transition team's space plans.

Other projects expected to face scrutiny include the agency's goal to return soil samples from Mars - another top NASA priority alongside its Artemis moon program.

While likely to face pushback from lawmakers, cuts to expensive NASA programs could mean boosts to companies such as SpaceX that have embraced cheaper and faster means of getting to space and offering rockets to the government as a privately owned service.

That approach has contrasted with the space agency's traditional method of company contracting where companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin build spacecraft that the agency itself owns, controls and fully funds.

Trump's first NASA administrator, former Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine, proved adept at navigating those political challenges. He was instrumental in winning budget boosts for NASA's flagship crewed space exploration program and upping its dependence on private companies.

Story Continues