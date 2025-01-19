Trump's inauguration looms as earnings season rolls on: What to know this week

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) just logged its best week since the November election as a cooler-than-expected inflation reading eased concerns that the Federal Reserve may rule out interest rate cuts for all of 2025.

For the week, the S&P 500 jumped more than 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose more than 2.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the gains, soaring nearly 4%.

Markets will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, pushing all attention to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Investors have been closely tracking where Trump's tariff and tax policies will land and their eventual impact on American corporations.

A light economic calendar is set to greet investors with updates on activity in the services and manufacturing sector as well as an update on consumer sentiment slated for release.

In corporate news, 43 S&P 500 companies are expected to report quarterly results highlighted by Netflix (NFLX), United Airlines (UAL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and 3M Company (MMM).

Trump takes office

Trump is set to be sworn in for a second term as president on Monday. US stocks have looked sluggish at times over the past several weeks as rising rates and the debate over whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2025 sent the S&P 500 to its lowest levels since the election.

But a better-than-expected inflation reading on Wednesday helped US markets perk up, and Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett believes stocks in the S&P 500 will be "protected" from further downside by President-elect Donald Trump in the months ahead.

During his first term as president, Trump viewed the stock market as a barometer for his administration's success. Many investors expect that Trump will remain sensitive to a pullback in US stocks during his upcoming turn.

Rallies across certain "Trump trades" like small caps, energy stocks, and financials have had fits and starts leading into the inauguration. This has been an early appetizer for what many believe will be a theme of the stock market in 2025.

"January volatility prior to Trump’s 1/20 Inauguration reinforces the core view of a more volatile year ahead," Julian Emanuel, who leads the equity, derivatives, and quantitative strategy team at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note to clients on Thursday night.

Emanuel, who sees the S&P 500 finishing 2025 at 6,800, or about 13% higher than current levels, still argues Trump's administration will bring a continued swing between "risk on" and "risk off" sentiment among investors.