As Davos 2025 reacts to Trump tack, EU chief leads defense against climate change

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — As the World Economic Forum’s annual gabfest in the Swiss Alps got into full swing Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump gave everybody something to talk about with his actions on his first day back in office.

Energy industry executives could consider Trump's vow to “drill, baby, drill.” Foreign leaders deciphered what he meant by his wish to expand U.S. territory. Trade advocates digested the unveiling of his “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs and duties — a concern for many business leaders at the elite gathering.

From the earliest speeches, panel discussions and back-channel meetings in the town of Davos, Trump’s executive orders and evocative oratory were setting tongues wagging.

Here's a look at some major themes.

EU's von der Leyen leads defense on climate

Right from the start, participants were able to riff off of Trump’s new tack.

For all his various pronouncements, European leaders put a big focus on the fight against global warming after his executive order directing the U.S. government to pull out of the Paris climate pact — again.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union's executive branch, called the 2015 accord “the best hope for all humanity” and vowed: “Europe will stay the course, and keep working with all nations that want to protect nature and stop global warming.”

The voluntary pact aims to limit long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels or at least keep temperature rises well under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

Before her speech, climate activists unfurled a banner over the main Davos Congress Center atrium that read, “Tax the super-rich! Fund a just and green future.”

Even without the U.S. government, the private sector and countries leading the clean energy transition like China are continuing to work on climate change.

“The world is undergoing an energy transition that is unstoppable,” United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said. The “door remains open” if the U.S. wants to get back into the Paris accord one day, he added.

Democracy and human rights on the defensive?

Business leaders and political pundits — as so often with Trump — sought to cut through the bluster and over-the-top pronouncements like his call for U.S. territorial expansion or the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Europe, like the United States seen as a paragon of democratic values, has been riven by political discord in countries such as France and Germany. Some recently ascendant leaders like Italy's Giorgia Meloni — who was invited to the inauguration — have cast themselves as more Trump-friendly.

Story Continues