Trump win makes balancing act between China and US even trickier for developing countries

The return of Donald Trump to the White House adds a further layer of uncertainty for developing countries seeking to balance their relations between the United States and China.

The Republican candidate had vowed to impose 60 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports during the election and if he goes through with his pledge, countries in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia will have to consider how to deal with the impact on their own economic and trade policies.

Analysts said countries the latter region, in particular, will have to think about what the implications for their security policy will be if tensions between the two superpowers intensify.

Meanwhile, in Africa the biggest concern may be a further loss of US interest in the continent, where China has a long-standing presence and commitments.

Trump's approach to China "will likely impact the extent to which Latin American countries will be able to pursue more independent and pragmatic foreign policies with respect to Beijing," according to Zoon Ahmed Khan, a research fellow at Tsinghua University's Belt and Road Strategy Institute.

However, a nationalistic and "inward-looking" administration may also propel governments to "diversify their strategic and economic stakes" with strong players such as China.

"It is likely to leave a power vacuum that creates space for China to strengthen its cultural and economic outreach," said Khan.

Brazil recently turned down an invitation to join the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's transcontinental infrastructure project, but Zhan said some Latin Americans believe it may be more likely to sign on now, as Trump may "focus more on Mexico and border issues".

"It is too soon to say whether the Trump administration will impose trade restrictions on countries who welcome Chinese investments," she added.

To improve their bargaining power, Latin American countries might seek increased collaboration through bodies such the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay; the Pacific alliance of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru; and the Organisation of American States.

On the other hand, ring-wing leaders such as Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and Argentina's Javier Milei are likely to find "more conducive grounds" with Trump on issues such as immigration, economics and a reduction in multilateralism.

