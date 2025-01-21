Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: How This Could Impact Retirees in 10+ Years

eric1513 / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has said that under his second term he would look to eliminate taxes on Social Security income for seniors, which at first glance sounds like a good thing for folks who are already living on limited incomes. However, there are complexities related to the necessity of these taxes.

What impact could such a potential move have on retirees in the next decade and Social Security at large?

Clay Cooper, partner and wealth management advisor at Clearview Financial Partners, Northwestern Mutual, shared some possibilities.

How Social Security Income Is Taxed

Currently, individuals who claim Social Security benefits and make an income between $25,000 and $34,000 per year (between $32,000 and $44,000 for married couples filing jointly) may have to pay an income tax on about 50% of their benefits. For individuals who earn over $34,000 (over $44,000 for married couples filing jointly), up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

According to Cooper, about 40% of Americans pay these taxes on their Social Security (the other 60% don’t make enough to be taxed). If Trump eliminates the taxes on these benefits, while it may benefit retirees upfront in that they can keep more of their money, that is less money going back into the overall Social Security fund that pays out those benefits to everyone, which could speed the rate of the Social Security Trust running low on funds.

Tax Breaks Now Can Have Consequences Later

Additionally, Trump has talked about eliminating the payroll taxes that employers pay into Social Security, around 6.2% (the other 6.2% is paid by the employee). This would also significantly reduce the amount of money going into Social Security.

It can be a little murky to understand how the Social Security Trust works that pays out these benefits to Americans. Cooper explained that if you imagine Social Security as a person who earns $77,000 per year but spends $100,000 per year, drawing the rest from savings, they’re spending more money than they’re making and depleting their sayings.

“So Social Security has a trust with a positive balance right now, and that’s where they’re making up the difference between the 77 cents on the dollar that they pay out. That all comes from payroll tax.”

Even if Trump does not eliminate any of these taxes, experts have been predicting for a while that Social Security’s funds will run low or even out by 2034, limiting the Social Security benefits that many Americans count on in their retirement.

