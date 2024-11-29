Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

Bing Guan / UPI / Shutterstock.com

What could a retiree’s financial picture look like without Social Security taxes? Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has presented an economic plan to eliminate tax on Social Security wages along with a lowered corporate tax rate.

While this plan would provide some seniors with immediate relief, this type of federal tax cut wouldn’t be universally beneficial to all in retirement. This is particularly true of retirees who live in states where they are taxed the most. Because Trump’s proposed federal tax cut would not affect state taxes, these retirees ultimately would save the least.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Try This: 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Utilizing GOBankingRates data ranking all 50 states based on the best and worst to retire rich in, we pulled 10 states with tax rates and state taxes that still would make it complicated for retirees to save a lot of money if Social Security taxes were eliminated.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

State sales tax: 8.85%

Median property tax rate: 0.75%

Estimated property tax: $6,017

Average Social Security benefits: $1,883

State tax on Social Security benefits: No

View More: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Discover Next: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Colorado

State sales tax: 7.81%

Median property tax rate: 0.55%

Estimated property tax: $3,087

Average Social Security benefits: $2,022

State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

That’s Interesting: I’m an Economist — Here’s What the 2025 Social Security COLA Should Be To Keep Up With Inflation

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

State sales tax: 6.35%

Median property tax rate: 1.79%

Estimated property tax: $7,510

Average Social Security benefits: $2,171

State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

State sales tax: 4.50%

Median property tax rate: 0.32%

Estimated property tax: $3,180

Average Social Security benefits: $1,942

State tax on Social Security benefits: No

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

State sales tax: 6.25%

Median property tax rate: 1.14%

Estimated property tax: $7,227

Average Social Security benefits: $2,080

State tax on Social Security benefits: No

For You: I’m Retired and I Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

State sales tax: 6.60%

Median property tax rate: 2.23%

Estimated property tax: $11,806

Average Social Security benefits: $2,139

State tax on Social Security benefits: No

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

State sales tax: 7.62%

Median property tax rate: 0.67%

Estimated property tax: $2,016

Average Social Security benefits: $1,789

State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes