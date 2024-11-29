GOBankingRates

Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

Heather Taylor
3 min read
Bing Guan / UPI / Shutterstock.com
Bing Guan / UPI / Shutterstock.com

What could a retiree’s financial picture look like without Social Security taxes? Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has presented an economic plan to eliminate tax on Social Security wages along with a lowered corporate tax rate.

While this plan would provide some seniors with immediate relief, this type of federal tax cut wouldn’t be universally beneficial to all in retirement. This is particularly true of retirees who live in states where they are taxed the most. Because Trump’s proposed federal tax cut would not affect state taxes, these retirees ultimately would save the least.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Try This: 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Utilizing GOBankingRates data ranking all 50 states based on the best and worst to retire rich in, we pulled 10 states with tax rates and state taxes that still would make it complicated for retirees to save a lot of money if Social Security taxes were eliminated.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • State sales tax: 8.85%

  • Median property tax rate: 0.75%

  • Estimated property tax: $6,017

  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,883

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

View More: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Discover Next: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Colorado

  • State sales tax: 7.81%

  • Median property tax rate: 0.55%

  • Estimated property tax: $3,087

  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,022

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

That’s Interesting: I’m an Economist — Here’s What the 2025 Social Security COLA Should Be To Keep Up With Inflation

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • State sales tax: 6.35%

  • Median property tax rate: 1.79%

  • Estimated property tax: $7,510

  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,171

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • State sales tax: 4.50%

  • Median property tax rate: 0.32%

  • Estimated property tax: $3,180

  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,942

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • State sales tax: 6.25%

  • Median property tax rate: 1.14%

  • Estimated property tax: $7,227

  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,080

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

For You: I’m Retired and I Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • State sales tax: 6.60%

  • Median property tax rate: 2.23%

  • Estimated property tax: $11,806

  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,139

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • State sales tax: 7.62%

  • Median property tax rate: 0.67%

  • Estimated property tax: $2,016

  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,789

  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

and

Recommended Stories