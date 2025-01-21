Trump unleashes a wave of first-day orders. Here's what matters for investors.

Newly reinstated President Donald Trump unleashed a historic wave of executive orders and actions Monday that included many areas of interest to investors and businesses.

Energy was an immediate focus. Trump invoked a national energy emergency that will open up new presidential powers designed to spur increased energy production across the country. He also approved a withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords as well as penned a regulatory freeze.

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices," he said in his inaugural address. "We will drill baby drill."

On tariffs, the new president outlined his trade vision and reiterated his feeling about tariff being "the most beautiful word in the dictionary" but did not immediately impose them — a development that investors initially welcomed.

But the new president also made clear that historic new duties are coming, saying Monday evening "we are thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada," and adding he is likely to enact the duties on Feb. 1.

He declined to offer more details on when new tariffs would be coming on China, saying that meetings and negotiations are ongoing but made clear tariffs are on the table.

Trump also signed an array of other orders. One offered a formal structure for Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency." Another presidential memorandum on inflation directed the "heads of all executive departments and agencies to deliver emergency price relief" to bring down costs.

Other orders take control of the federal workforce and rescind 78 executive orders and actions by the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20 in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) · Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

TikTok was also in focus. Trump signed an attempt to give the company a reprieve from a law that requires the banning of the app, even as legal questions abound about whether he has such authority.

He reiterated his positive feelings towards the app but also offered caution about the final outcome saying "TikTok is worthless if I don't approve it."

While US stock markets were closed on Monday, S&P 500 futures were still open for trading and rose while the US dollar index dropped from a nearly two-year high amid signs tariffs would be delayed.

The stock market reopens on Tuesday after a break for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Capital Economics in a Monday note pointed out "the only real certainty is that the path ahead in markets is likely to remain bumpy."

The wave of signings began Monday afternoon even before Trump had left the US Capitol with some procedural signings before lawmakers, including the formal nomination of cabinet officials.