Trump’s trade tariffs: how protectionist US policies will hit German carmakers

In 1964 the new US president was angry about European trade. Specifically about chickens. In response to Europe’s poultry trade barriers, Lyndon B Johnson imposed a 25% tariff on light trucks.

That “chicken tax” is still in place 60 years later. The rules have contributed to the Ford’s F-Series pickup truck’s unbroken 42-year run as the bestselling vehicle in the US, and have locked European manufacturers out of a hugely profitable market for two generations. The chicken tax could also serve as a model for Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

The US president-elect’s promise of imposing baseline tariffs of 10% on all goods imports has already sent shivers around the world’s manufacturers. Few industries are more exposed than Germany’s carmakers: the share prices of Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche have dropped by between 4% and 7% since it became clear on Wednesday morning that Trump would win the US presidency.

If a 10% tariff were passed on to American buyers, Audi’s US bestseller, the Q5 SUV, would cost an extra $4,500 on top of its $45,400 starting price.

But just when German industry needs a strong advocate, its government has fallen into turmoil. The coalition led by the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, collapsed on Wednesday after three years in power, casting doubt over who will lead Europe’s largest economy as the EU prepares for trade negotiations with Trump.

Trump’s love of tariffs is no secret. He recently told Bloomberg: “To me the most beautiful word in the dictionary is tariff.” And he has been categorical about his intentions to slap tariffs on EU imports.

“They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products, don’t take anything. You have a $312bn deficit with the EU. You know, the EU is a mini – but not so mini – is a mini-China,” Trump said during his campaign.

The German car industry would immediately be affected by tariffs, compounding an already dire situation for the likes of VW which is wrestling with deep cost cuts. The US is VW’s second largest export market after China, with 400,000 cars exported there in 2023.

Hildegard Müller, the president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), said the US remained “very important for Germany as a production location”.

However, she noted that the US “has been increasingly focusing on its own interests for several years now, and this trend will probably continue”.

Müller called on Berlin and Brussels to “build on their joint strengths with the US in economic policy” to create prosperity between allies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Story Continues