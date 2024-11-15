What if Trump is right on trade?

U.S. President Donald Trump, centre, shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they signed a new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 30, 2018. (Martin Mejia/The Associated Press - image credit)

Canadians have feared Donald Trump when it comes to trade. They've fumed at his policies. They've said his threats and tariffs will bring chaos and disorder. But might they actually agree with him?

It's easy to make the case that the second Trump presidency will be bad for Canada. Trump has threatened a 10 per cent tariff on everything imported into the U.S. That could shave off as much as five per cent from Canada's GDP. Uncertainty will weigh on confidence and business investment.

For years Trump has said free trade has been a disaster for American workers; a sentiment shared by many in his inner circle.

In his book No Trade is Free, Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer says what was once a "nearly unanimous" Washington consensus on free trade is now dead.

"While corporate profits soared for a select group of importers and retailers, many of America's manufacturing companies were hollowed out — forced either into bankruptcy or into moving their factories abroad," he wrote in the book, published last summer.

What's more, Trump's team says their protectionist policies will actually fuel growth. They point to what happened in his first term as evidence of that.

Trump spent years threatening to cancel NAFTA. But in the end, the rewritten deal (now called the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement) has been heralded as an example of how deals can be made to benefit all parties.

Since the new agreement came into effect, "trade between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico has flourished," wrote a TD Economics team in a research paper after last week's election.

TD says trade is up more than 30 per cent, or more than $1.5 trillion, since the deal was negotiated.

"Trump, from an American point of view, has been proven right," said trade lawyer Mark Warner, a principal at MAAW Law in Toronto.

Warner says most Americans never supported free trade and that Trump was able to break a consensus among Republican politicians and drag the party closer to public opinion.

"When Trump came along as president he said 'Nope, we're not going to be the old Republican party — we're going to go after China on trade we're going to go after all our trading partners. We're going to drive a higher bargain. We're going to look at all these deals and say what the hell is that,'" said Warner.

He says Republicans aren't alone in moving away from free trade. U.S. president Joe Biden, a Democrat, kept many of Trump's tariffs in place. Canada has embraced tariffs to keep out Chinese EVs.

