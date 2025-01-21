Trump threatens to double taxes on foreign companies as he declares war on EU deal

Donald Trump says a recently agreed global minimum corporation tax scheme unfairly gave the OECD power over US policy - Saul Loeb/AFP

Donald Trump has threatened to double taxes on foreign companies in a row over “discriminatory” levies on US businesses.

The president has instructed the secretary of the treasury to investigate whether “any foreign country subjects United States citizens or corporations to discriminatory or extraterritorial taxes pursuant to section 891 of title 26, United States Code.”

Section 891 of the US tax code gives the president the power to double the rate of tax on foreign nationals and corporations if they judge that the countries they hail from are unfairly taxing American interests overseas.

The threat was set out in a White House memo outlining Mr Trump’s “America First” trade policy.

It came as the new president declared war on a corporate tax deal championed by Brussels.

The president has pulled US support for an agreement on a global minimum corporation tax, which requires countries to impose a minimum levy of 15pc on company profits.

The deal was backed by 140 nations and forged under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The regime was championed by Brussels and officially adopted by the EU last year.

The scheme was designed to limit the ability of countries to compete for business by lowering tax rates.

It was supported by Joe Biden, who said in 2021 the deal would stop companies “shipping jobs and profits overseas”. Companies operating in a country where the deal was in force face a “top-up” tax if they book profits in jurisdictions with lower levies.

Joe Biden backed the agreement on a global minimum corporation tax in 2021 - Pool/Getty Images North America

However, Mr Trump said the scheme unfairly gave the OECD power over US tax policy.

An executive order revoking America’s support for the deal read: “The OECD Global Tax Deal supported under the prior administration not only allows extraterritorial jurisdiction over American income but also limits our nation’s ability to enact tax policies that serve the interests of American businesses and workers.

“Because of the Global Tax Deal and other discriminatory foreign tax practices, American companies may face retaliatory international tax regimes if the United States does not comply with foreign tax policy objectives.”

Mr Trump said: “The Global Tax Deal has no force or effect in the United States.”

The president also demanded “a list of options for protective measures or other actions that the United States should adopt or take in response” to the deal, signalling the US plans to wage a war against its implementation globally.

‘Ambitions lie in tatters’

The Tax Justice Network said Mr Trump’s executive order effectively “requires countries to cede their tax sovereignty over multinationals operating within their own borders – or face serious countermeasures.”

