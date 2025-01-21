Trump threatens to double taxes on foreign companies as he declares war on EU deal

Donald Trump has threatened to double taxes on foreign companies in a row over “discriminatory” levies on US businesses.
The president has instructed the secretary of the treasury to investigate whether “any foreign country subjects United States citizens or corporations to discriminatory or extraterritorial taxes pursuant to section 891 of title 26, United States Code.”
Section 891 of the US tax code gives the president the power to double the rate of tax on foreign nationals and corporations if they judge that the countries they hail from are unfairly taxing American interests overseas.
The threat was set out in a White House memo outlining Mr Trump’s “America First” trade policy.
It came as the new president declared war on a corporate tax deal championed by Brussels.
The president has pulled US support for an agreement on a global minimum corporation tax, which requires countries to impose a minimum levy of 15pc on company profits.
The deal was backed by 140 nations and forged under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The regime was championed by Brussels and officially adopted by the EU last year.
The scheme was designed to limit the ability of countries to compete for business by lowering tax rates.
It was supported by Joe Biden, who said in 2021 the deal would stop companies “shipping jobs and profits overseas”. Companies operating in a country where the deal was in force face a “top-up” tax if they book profits in jurisdictions with lower levies.
However, Mr Trump said the scheme unfairly gave the OECD power over US tax policy.
An executive order revoking America’s support for the deal read: “The OECD Global Tax Deal supported under the prior administration not only allows extraterritorial jurisdiction over American income but also limits our nation’s ability to enact tax policies that serve the interests of American businesses and workers.
“Because of the Global Tax Deal and other discriminatory foreign tax practices, American companies may face retaliatory international tax regimes if the United States does not comply with foreign tax policy objectives.”
Mr Trump said: “The Global Tax Deal has no force or effect in the United States.”
The president also demanded “a list of options for protective measures or other actions that the United States should adopt or take in response” to the deal, signalling the US plans to wage a war against its implementation globally.
‘Ambitions lie in tatters’
The Tax Justice Network said Mr Trump’s executive order effectively “requires countries to cede their tax sovereignty over multinationals operating within their own borders – or face serious countermeasures.”
Alex Cobham, the organization’s chief executive, said: “Trump hasn’t just killed the OECD’s weak tax reforms, he’s effectively threatening to scrap everything built over the last century and to take the world back to ‘robber baron’-era tax policies.”
It represents a fresh front in the president’s brewing clash with Europe. The EU hailed the global minimum tax deal as “groundbreaking” when it came into force a year ago, promising “greater fairness and stability”.
Paolo Gentiloni, the EU’s economy commissioner at the time, said the tax had “the potential to generate an extra $220bn (£178bn) annually to help countries around the world to fund crucial investments and high quality public services.”
Those ambitions may lie in tatters as the US never implemented the deal and now is unlikely ever to.
Valdis Dombrovskis, EU economy commissioner, expressed “regret” over Mr Trump’s move during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, adding that the EU remained “committed” to its international obligations.
He said: “We trust that it’s worth taking the time to discuss these matters with the new US tax administration in order to better understand their asks and explain also our position.”
Mr Trump has also threatened to apply tariffs to swathes of EU imports and has warned that nations across the Atlantic must do more to pay for their own security.
Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the OECD, said: “There have been concerns raised with us by US representatives about various aspects of our international tax agreement. The democratically elected governments of our member countries represent the interests of their countries as they see fit.”
He added that companies operating in multiple countries will still be bound by local tax rules despite Mr Trump’s threats.
“Multinationals operating across borders will continue to interact with the tax systems of multiple sovereign jurisdictions. We will keep working with the US and all countries at the table to support international cooperation that promotes certainty, avoids double taxation, and protects tax bases.”
Britain’s embassy in the US is understood to be seeking more information about what the tax announcement means for the UK.
When the Conservative government of the day signed up to the OECD scheme in 2022, the OBR estimated that the global minimum tax would raise £2.8bn a year for the Treasury’s coffers by 2029-30.
This included topping up the tax paid on multinational companies’ UK profits if they are charged less than 15pc elsewhere. A big chunk of the anticipated gain was also expected to come from businesses choosing to book more profits in Britain when they would previously have registered them elsewhere.
The Treasury declined to comment.