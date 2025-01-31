LIVE
Yahoo Finance
Trump tariffs live updates: President reiterates threat of 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Yahoo Finance
Updated 1 min read

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

Leading up to and upon his return to office, Trump has floated numerous threats on tariffs. Some are small and some are big, like his one-time warnings to slap a 60% tariff on goods from China or a 200% tax on cars imported from Mexico.

As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul has chronicled, those threats have at times changed in scope and scale, depending on whether we hear from Trump or one of his advisers. This dynamic has left US business and the country's global trading partners — including neighbors Canada and Mexico, the European Union, and China — largely guessing about what comes next.

Tariffs could also have ramifications for inflation, as they have the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could have ramifications for where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Trump himself has said these threats could turn into policy as soon as Saturday, Feb. 1, something he reiterated at the White House on Thursday.

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

LIVE 6 updates
  • Grace O'Donnell

    2 charts show why markets are skittish about Trump's tariff policy

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer highlighted two charts that show how markets are thinking about President Trump's tariff threats in the days leading up to his self-imposed deadline of Feb. 1.

    In the latest Yahoo Finance Chartbook, Yale Budget Lab director of economics Ernie Tedeschi pointed out that, when taken literally, Trump's campaign proposals could increase the average effective tariff rate by anywhere from 7 to 27 percentage points. The high end of the estimate would bring the average effective tariff rate to a level not seen since 1900.

    "That would represent the most dramatic shift in both trade and tax policy in the US in generations," Tedeschi said.

    Specifically, markets are focused on what tariffs could mean for inflation and, therefore, the Fed's interest rate plans.

    Deutsche Bank chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance that without tariffs, his team expects core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, to fall to 2.5% by the end of 2025. This would be in line with the Fed's target. The metric clocked in at 2.8% on an annual basis in December.

    "But if you factor in 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, it is very easy to get to 3% plus core PCE inflation forecast this year and acceleration in inflation, not a deceleration," Luzzetti said.

    This leads Luzzetti to believe the chart below is "exactly why the Fed has uncertainty right now and is in a wait-and-see mode."

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Ford CEO expects tariffs to play out over next couple months

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:

    Ford CEO Jim Farley believes Trump’s tariff gambit will be a policy issue that extends beyond February and said that Ford has had a game plan in place.

    "We think this will play out over the next couple of months,” Farley said to Yahoo Finance at a Ford Performance event in Charlotte (see video below).

    Farley believes Ford is set up the best among its competitors if tariffs come to pass because of its large presence in the US.

    “Ford has the largest US manufacturing footprint," he said. And so we're really encouraged about the administration's positive outlook on the auto industry and the impact on our overall economy."

    Read more here.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Canada: Trump's tariffs may leave US reliant on Venezuelan oil

    The Financial Times reports:

    The US would be forced to buy oil from geopolitical rivals such as Venezuela if it disrupted trade with Canada, the country's foreign minister warned.

    “There’s no other option on the table, and this administration doesn’t want to work with Venezuela,” Mélanie Joly told the FT.

    Joly has been in Washington lobbying to prevent a trade war, after President Trump's threatened 25% tariffs. But at the same time, Canada has prepared retaliatory tariffs on US goods like steel and orange juice.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada may come soon

    President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada but said he was weighing whether to exclude oil imports.

    "We may or may not," Trump told reporters in the White House about whether tariffs would be levied on Mexican and Canadian oil, according to Reuters. "We're going to make that determination probably tonight."

    His comments come as markets await further tariff action ahead of Trump’s self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline. Uncertainty around tariffs has left a wide array of officials, from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to several heads of state and business leaders, in wait-and-see mode.

    The two neighboring countries are the US’s largest trading partners.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Markets (and the world) on edge as Trump’s tariff deadline approaches

    Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:

    A self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline by Donald Trump for a first round of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China looms in less than two days as economic observers and world leaders try to plan amid the uncertainty.

    A series of comments in recent days from the president and his Commerce secretary pick have offered little clarity, leaving many in wait-and-see mode.

    The uncertainty could already be weighing on business decisions, according to Charles Schwab's Kevin Gordon, citing the effects of last weekend's 10-hour trade war with Colombia that ended as quickly as it began.

    "That nature of policymaking is what causes companies to maybe take a step back and halt their spending," he said during a Yahoo Finance interview.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Trump's top tariff man says he prefers 'across the board' tariffs

    Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:

    Donald Trump's pick for Commerce secretary underlined that broad country-by-country tariffs can be used to address a host of economic issues, including the protection of America's artificial intelligence lead.

    "I prefer across the board" tariffs, Howard Lutnick told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday just days ahead of a key deadline that could see these types of blanket duties in place on Canada, Mexico, and China.

    He also linked tariffs to a debate this week about AI export controls, which he would oversee if confirmed, saying that such controls without the backing of tariffs lead to "a whack-a-mole model."

    Read more here.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories