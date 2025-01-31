Trump tariffs live updates: President reiterates threat of 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer highlighted two charts that show how markets are thinking about President Trump's tariff threats in the days leading up to his self-imposed deadline of Feb. 1.

In the latest Yahoo Finance Chartbook, Yale Budget Lab director of economics Ernie Tedeschi pointed out that, when taken literally, Trump's campaign proposals could increase the average effective tariff rate by anywhere from 7 to 27 percentage points. The high end of the estimate would bring the average effective tariff rate to a level not seen since 1900.

"That would represent the most dramatic shift in both trade and tax policy in the US in generations," Tedeschi said.

Specifically, markets are focused on what tariffs could mean for inflation and, therefore, the Fed's interest rate plans.

Deutsche Bank chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance that without tariffs, his team expects core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, to fall to 2.5% by the end of 2025. This would be in line with the Fed's target. The metric clocked in at 2.8% on an annual basis in December.

"But if you factor in 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, it is very easy to get to 3% plus core PCE inflation forecast this year and acceleration in inflation, not a deceleration," Luzzetti said.

This leads Luzzetti to believe the chart below is "exactly why the Fed has uncertainty right now and is in a wait-and-see mode."

