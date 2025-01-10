Trump will not be involved in managing family business as president, company says

By Michelle Conlin

(Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will have no involvement in the management of his family business during his second term in office, according to documents released on Friday by the Trump Organization.

All of the President-elect's investments, assets and business interests would remain in a trust managed by his children, the company said. Trump will not sit on or be appointed to any boards and will be sequestered from and have no role in day-to-day decision making, it said.

Attorney William A. Burck, global co-chair of law firm Quinn Emanuel LLP, will serve as the Trump Organization's outside Ethics Advisor.

"In his role as outside Ethics Advisor, Mr. Burck will assist The Trump Organization in the development, implementation and maintenance of internal ethics policies, procedures, and controls designed to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest," the Trump Organization said. "Mr. Burck will also oversee the review of material transactions to ensure full compliance with ethical standards."

The Trump Organization, whose holdings include hotels, real estate, golf courses and licensing deals, also said that the company "will not enter into any new material transactions or contracts with a foreign government, except for Ordinary Course Transactions." It also said it would donate all profits from foreign government patronage, through hotels and similar businesses, to the U.S. Treasury.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20.

His investments will be independently managed by outside institutions, the company said, adding that Trump would also have "limited access" to Trump Organization's financial information.

(Reporting by Michelle Conlin in New York and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Daniel Wallis)