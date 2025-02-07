Trump says reciprocal tariffs on countries are coming soon; China duties in effect

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

For now, Trump has reneged on planned 25% across-the-board tariffs on US neighbors Canada and Mexico — at least until early March. Duties on China went into effect Tuesday, and China retaliated — though Trump is planning to soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaving hope for a potential compromise.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday that he would soon announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, aiming to fulfill a frequent campaign promise and also raise revenue as Republicans ready a tax and spending bill.

The trade posturing will have ramifications for the US's relationships with some of its closest allies and biggest trade partners. They could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

