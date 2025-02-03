Trump says Americans may feel 'pain' in trade war with Mexico, Canada, China

By Jarrett Renshaw, Daphne Psaledakis and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said sweeping tariffs that he has imposed on Mexico, Canada and China may cause "short term" pain for Americans, while EU leaders meeting on Monday braced for the possibility that they too will face punishing U.S. trade levies.

Global stock markets and currencies tumbled on concerns over an economically damaging trade war. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3% in morning trading, set for its biggest one-day slide this year and futures for Wall Street's S&P 500 fell 1.4%.

Trump said he would speak on Monday with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, which have both announced retaliatory tariffs of their own, but downplayed expectations that they would change his mind.

"I don't expect anything dramatic," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "They owe us a lot of money, and I'm sure they're going to pay."

He also said tariffs on the European Union would "definitely happen", but did not say when.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them," he told reporters on Sunday.

EU leaders were expected to discuss tariffs in Brussels on Monday in the wake of Trump's comments.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, the EU's largest economy which is very reliant on exports, said the bloc could respond if necessary with its own tariffs against the U.S. but stressed that it was better for the two to find agreement on trade.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, arriving for Monday's talks, said: "I think tariffs are always bad. Tariffs are bad for trade. Tariffs are bad for the United States."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there were no winners in a trade war, saying that if one broke out between Europe and the United States, "then the one laughing on the side is China".

Trump hinted that Britain, which left the EU in 2020, might be spared any tariffs, saying: "I think that one can be worked out".

TUESDAY DEADLINE

The tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, outlined in three executive orders, are due to take effect 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday.

Economists said the Republican president's plan to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China - the United States' three largest trading partners - will slow global growth and drive prices higher for Americans.

