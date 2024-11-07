For Trump and Republicans in Congress, ‘everything is in play’ on tax cuts

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to push swiftly for new tax cuts if Republicans win full control of Congress, further slashing corporate rates and extending trillions of dollars of other cuts even as the national debt soars.

Major portions of Trump’s 2017 tax law are set to expire next year, and Republicans are aiming to give Trump a major legislative accomplishment within his first 100 days in office.

The GOP won control of the Senate in Tuesday’s elections. While control of the House is still uncertain, Republicans are optimistic that results are trending toward maintaining their narrow majority.

As party leaders discuss their plans for the early days of a new Trump administration, the attitude that’s emerged on taxes is, “Just go,” according to a top conservative lobbyist familiar with the discussions, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. “Rip the Band-Aid and run and just plow it through.”

“They’re going to do this one very early,” Grover Norquist, an antitax advocate and informal Trump economic adviser, told The Washington Post. “The House and Senate guys have been working on this together forever.”

Trump ran on a promise of extending individual tax cuts - which reduced what taxpayers in every income bracket paid - and a bevy of other expensive new changes. He pledged to exempt tipped wages and overtime pay from taxes, along with Social Security benefits, which could rapidly accelerate the insolvency date for social safety-net programs. His 2017 law cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, but Trump on the campaign trail said he hoped to lower it to 15 percent.

The earlier Trump tax cuts overwhelmingly benefited the nation’s highest earners, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

“There’s just going to have to be a lot of dials adjusted. I have to thread the needle to pass a bill,” Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Missouri), who appears poised to hold on to the chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said just before lawmakers left Washington in September. “I just want to make sure it’s the optimum tax rate and what that is. But we also have to make sure we’re fiscally smart.”

Congressional Republicans could move to approve those policies through a process called reconciliation, which would allow a bill to pass the Senate with a simple 51-vote majority, dodging a potential filibuster. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and other GOP leaders have been meeting for months to plot their moves at the start of a second Trump administration.

