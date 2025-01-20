Trump prepares to unleash a wave of first-day orders on everything from oil drilling to TikTok

Newly reinstated President Donald Trump and his allies have readied historic activity for the hours ahead, with a wave of executive orders to be signed this afternoon and more likely to follow in the days to come.

The promises of "shock and awe" have steadily grown. Trump first promised 100 early actions, but that total is rising. By Sunday evening, he said up to 200 executive actions were on the docket.

The orders are set to range across a variety of topics.

On energy, Trump is set to invoke a national economic emergency to open up new powers and spur increased energy production.

"I will also declare a national economic emergency," he said in his inaugural address. "We will drill baby drill."

The TikTok app is also in focus. Trump promised Sunday that he would sign an extension to give the company a reprieve even as legal questions abound about whether he has the authority.

On tariffs, Trump underlined Monday his plans for historic duties while a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday morning outlined a plan in which Trump would outline his trade vision but not impose new tariffs immediately.

An incoming White House official referred a question on the topic Monday morning to the report and declined to offer additional details.

Trump is also set to sign a presidential memorandum on inflation that will direct federal agencies to look into various ways to bring down costs.

For investors and business leaders set to try to sift through the flurry, many questions clearly remain unanswered both about the orders and their impacts.

In a Monday note, Capital Economics pointed out "the only real certainty is that the path ahead in markets is likely to remain bumpy."

Either way, Trump is clearly aiming to make a splash. During an inauguration eve rally in Washington, Trump said some of his advisers suggested spacing out orders over a series of weeks.

“Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning,” Trump said.

Trump is also promising surprises, with a wide array of other issues that could also be addressed, from the federal workforce to crypto to student loans and more. Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could also be given some formal role in the wave of orders.

One financial area with some certainty: Energy

Overall, Trump’s primary focus Monday will be on immigration — with orders that could quickly lead to new enforcement actions in the US and on the southern border, even as immigration through Mexico has slowed over the last year.