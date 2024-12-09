Trump’s policies will tip US into recession, warn economists

Trump’s policies threaten to reverse his promises to boost the economy and tackle high living costs - Brian Snyder/Reuters

Donald Trump risks tipping the US into recession if he follows through with the promises made on the campaign trail, a top economist has warned.

Paul Mortimer-Lee of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the “ill-considered, rushed and damaging” combination of tariffs, the mass expulsion of illegal immigrants, tax cuts and spending efficiencies was “likely to tip the US economy into recession.”

Mr Mortimer-Lee said: “In a worst-case scenario, where immigrant expulsions are massive, tariff increases hit straight away and retaliation is swift and effective, GDP could contract by two to three percentage points.”

Such an outcome would mark a massive slump when compared to the strong growth enjoyed by the US this year. NIESR estimates America’s economy will expand by 2.8pc in 2024.

It would also represent a significant challenge to Mr Trump who ran much of his campaign on a promise to boost the economy and tackle the cost of living crisis that many citizens blamed on President Joe Biden.

A recession in the world’s largest economy would send shockwaves across the globe, with China, Mexico, Canada and Germany all likely to struggle given their deep economic links to the US.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise to impose steep tariffs on imports, including of up to 60pc on China, to tighten the US’s borders and cut taxes while slashing government spending. He has stepped up his rhetoric around tariffs since his election victory last month and appointed Elon Musk to the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. The billionaire has said he hopes to cut $2 trillion of spending.

Mr Mortimer-Lee said Mr Trump’s immigration policies would be the most damaging, given the important role this group plays in the US economy.

He said: “Expelling five million workers could reduce GDP by close to 2.5pc. Since expulsions would continue for years, the reduced rate of growth in GDP would be persistent – not a one-off shock like tariffs.”

Shortages of workers, particularly in migrant-heavy industries such as agriculture, retail and construction, are likely to send wages spiralling and stoke inflation. Mr Mortimer-Lee also warned that tariffs would also stoke inflation.

The Federal Reserve would usually be expected to raise interest rates to try to rein in price rises but there is a risk that the future president could successfully pressure officials into keeping borrowing costs low.

“How large the eventual inflation effect and how long it lasts will depend on whether Mr Trump succeeds in bending the Federal Reserve to his will, which would mean a softer monetary policy stance,” Mr Mortimer-Lee said. “Contrary to the consensus, I take the view that he will be successful, so that the initial shocks to prices from his other policies will feed through to second and third-round effects.

