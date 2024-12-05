Trump picks Peter Navarro, architect of US-China trade war, for senior counsellor role

US president-elect Donald Trump has named Peter Navarro, his previous economic adviser sanctioned by Beijing since 2021, as senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing in his next White House term.

Navarro, 75, will be tasked with helping to "successfully advance and communicate the Trump manufacturing, tariff and trade agendas", Trump posted on social media on Wednesday.

"During my first term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American," wrote Trump, adding that the new position would leverage Navarro's "broad range of White House experience".

In Trump's first term, Navarro served as director of the newly created White House National Trade Council. He has been a staunch proponent of protectionist US trade policies.

Peter Navarro, a key architect of America's trade war with China, raises his fist while speaking during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. Photo: AP alt=Peter Navarro, a key architect of America's trade war with China, raises his fist while speaking during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. Photo: AP>

He was considered a key architect of America's trade war with China and was among 28 senior officials sanctioned by Beijing a day after US President Joe Biden was sworn into office in January 2021.

The Chinese foreign ministry at the time said Navarro and the other sanctioned Americans "seriously violated China's sovereignty and are primarily responsible for China-related issues".

Those sanctioned were prohibited from entering Chinese territory, including Hong Kong, while companies affiliated with them were to face business restrictions in China.

Navarro's selection makes him the second member of Trump's new administration to have been sanctioned by Beijing.

He joins Marco Rubio, a US senator from Florida and China hawk sanctioned twice by Beijing, whom Trump selected as the next secretary of state. Rubio's nomination awaits confirmation by the US Senate.

Trump has already named cabinet secretaries and a national security adviser who have voiced a need to confront China.

They include Mike Waltz, a US congressman from Florida tapped for national security adviser, and Jamieson Greer, chosen as the next US trade representative.

