Trump now must confront a problem he can’t solve alone: the debt ceiling

Donald Trump's first day in office featured a flurry of executive moves he was able to dramatically sign with a stroke of the pen.

High atop his agenda for the second day is a topic that won't be quite so simple: the debt ceiling.

In fact, Trump is deeply unhappy the issue is on the table at all.

The newly inaugurated president is set for a meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday afternoon to, in part, hash out a strategy for maintaining US creditworthiness and the government's ability to service the $36 trillion debt.

It's an issue with a range of political landmines and one Trump can't ignore. Janet Yellen, in one of her last acts as Joe Biden's Treasury secretary, alerted Congress that the "extraordinary measures" to avert default will formally kick off today after the debt limit was reinstated to begin 2025.

The start of these extraordinary measures — which amount to essentially moving money around various government funds to make sure the bills keep getting paid — is only a short-term stopgap and a reminder for wary investors that a potentially market-rattling default could be a possibility in a few months time without action.

Trump is set to meet this afternoon with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other GOP leaders at the White House for a meeting to hash out the coming Republican strategy.

Also atop the agenda for the new Republican power brokers (and perhaps entwined with the debt ceiling) is the coming reconciliation process and how tax cuts fit in there.

'One of the dumbest political decisions'

Perhaps the most combustible element of this coming debt ceiling conversation will be Trump himself.

The president has made clear his deep unhappiness that he has to worry about this at all. In December, he called for abolishing the debt ceiling entirely and said the issue was part of what he called a Democratic "trap."

In one December post, Trump railed against the issue and called the deal that put it on the 2025 agenda "one of the dumbest political decisions made in years."

His move sent lawmakers into a flurry and — even though they ended up punting the debt ceiling issue — they might have made the coming debate even more complicated for Trump.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20. (JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) · JIM WATSON via Getty Images

That's because Johnson dodged the issue, with a promise to his House colleagues that any future debt ceiling deal would happen through the partisan reconciliation process and that it would pair a debt limit increase of $1.5 trillion with $2.5 trillion in cuts made to "net mandatory spending."