Trump, not yet in office, looms over global economy

By Dan Burns and Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world's economic reckoning with the incoming Trump administration kicked off in earnest this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve flagging fewer rate cuts and other leading central banks signaling caution over future rate decisions.

The Fed cut rates as expected on Wednesday amid a busy year-end run of central bank meetings from Ottawa and Frankfurt to Tokyo and London that showed heightened uncertainty ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House in the new year.

But Fed officials dialed back projections for rate cuts in the face of stubborn inflation and Chair Jerome Powell said some in the bank were trying to judge how Trump's planned tariffs, lower taxes and immigration curbs might affect policy.

The upshot was U.S. central bankers penciled in estimates for higher growth next year than previously estimated, but also notably higher inflation.

That left Powell repeatedly urging caution around additional rate cuts from here, which triggered a slide in stock prices and a recalibration of market estimates for further easing. Just a single Fed rate cut is now priced in for 2025.

"Some people did take a very preliminary step and start to incorporate highly conditional estimates of economic effects of policies into their forecasts at this meeting," Powell said when asked if Trump's policies factored into officials' thinking.

In Asia, The Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates on Thursday as the threat of Trump's policies cast a shadow over the export-reliant economy.

"There's uncertainty over the policies of the incoming U.S. administration, so we need to scrutinise the impact more carefully," BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told a press conference, adding that Trump trade and fiscal policies would have a huge impact on the global economy and financial markets.

A Reuters survey of Japanese businesses published last week showed nearly three-quarters expect Trump to have a negative effect on their operating environment, something BOJ officials may have to reckon with as the world's lone developed central bank still trying to tighten policy.

In Europe, Norway's central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50% and highlighted the risk of a trade war between the United States and China.

"Higher tariffs will likely dampen global growth, but the implications for price prospects in Norway are uncertain," the bank said.

Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.50% as expected, but said it now saw reasons to be more cautious about cutting rates in early 2025.

