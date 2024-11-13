Trump might cut aid to Africa but bankroll projects 'aimed at displacing China'

Donald Trump's second term as US president could see cuts to American aid to Africa, but projects to counter China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative will likely continue to receive funding, observers say.

During his first term in office, Trump cut funding and aid for African projects and was accused of ignoring the continent.

While the US remains Africa's biggest contributor of aid - funding topped about US$3.7 billion last year - there are fears that an emboldened Trump could cut aid for key projects. They include the President's Emergency Plan For Aids Relief, a bipartisan effort to fight HIV/Aids across the continent.

But the United States is expected to continue bankrolling major projects that can help it counter China and Russia on the continent and secure critical minerals for the green energy transition, according to observers. China is the continent's largest trading partner and has financed megaprojects including ports, railways, hydro dams and roads through its belt and road infrastructure scheme.

Carlos Lopes, a professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, said the global geopolitical divide had put Africa in a challenging position.

He said African nations could face pressure to align with major players, risking alienation or losing trade benefits depending on their choices. "This could create a kind of Cold War atmosphere, but one marked by access to markets, technology and financing rather than ideology," he said.

The United States remains the biggest contributor of aid to Africa. Photo: AFP alt=The United States remains the biggest contributor of aid to Africa. Photo: AFP>

In this environment, Lopes said the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, or PGII, may survive with some bipartisan support but its purpose could shift.

The US$600 billion PGII was unveiled in 2022 by Joe Biden and Group of Seven allies to challenge Beijing's belt and road plan.

One PGII project is a multibillion-dollar revamp of the Lobito railway between Angola and Zambia through the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It aims to develop transcontinental connectivity from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean as the US and its allies eye critical minerals from the region to power their electric vehicle industries.

