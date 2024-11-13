Trump might cut aid to Africa but bankroll projects 'aimed at displacing China'

Donald Trump's second term as US president could see cuts to American aid to Africa, but projects to counter China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative will likely continue to receive funding, observers say.
During his first term in office, Trump cut funding and aid for African projects and was accused of ignoring the continent.
While the US remains Africa's biggest contributor of aid - funding topped about US$3.7 billion last year - there are fears that an emboldened Trump could cut aid for key projects. They include the President's Emergency Plan For Aids Relief, a bipartisan effort to fight HIV/Aids across the continent.
But the United States is expected to continue bankrolling major projects that can help it counter China and Russia on the continent and secure critical minerals for the green energy transition, according to observers. China is the continent's largest trading partner and has financed megaprojects including ports, railways, hydro dams and roads through its belt and road infrastructure scheme.
Carlos Lopes, a professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, said the global geopolitical divide had put Africa in a challenging position.
He said African nations could face pressure to align with major players, risking alienation or losing trade benefits depending on their choices. "This could create a kind of Cold War atmosphere, but one marked by access to markets, technology and financing rather than ideology," he said.
In this environment, Lopes said the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, or PGII, may survive with some bipartisan support but its purpose could shift.
The US$600 billion PGII was unveiled in 2022 by Joe Biden and Group of Seven allies to challenge Beijing's belt and road plan.
One PGII project is a multibillion-dollar revamp of the Lobito railway between Angola and Zambia through the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It aims to develop transcontinental connectivity from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean as the US and its allies eye critical minerals from the region to power their electric vehicle industries.
Lopes said the railway might continue to receive backing under Trump, as it would still be seen as a strategic counter to Chinese influence over critical minerals. "But there's a risk that such projects become highly selective, driven by geopolitical rather than developmental priorities," he said.
US influence in Africa fell to its lowest level during Trump's first term and he made headlines for his disparaging remarks about the continent. Trump did not visit Africa during his four years as US president.
But his administration did introduce initiatives to boost US investment in Africa in response to China's growing influence there. In 2018, Prosper Africa was set up to help American companies invest in the continent, while the International Development Finance Corporation was formed to fund projects in developing countries and has since financed projects in Africa worth more than US$10 billion.
Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at asset management firm FIM Partners, expected a multibillion-dollar cut in aid to Africa during Trump's second term.
"However projects aimed at displacing China, such as the Lobito Corridor, might still get funding," he said.
Robertson noted that Trump has threatened to impose 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all African nations.
In addition, "US interest rates might not fall as far under a Trump presidency implying slightly higher borrowing costs for Africa over the medium term".
He said a strong US dollar would also be negative for the continent.
Seifudein Adem, a research fellow at the JICA Ogata Sadako Research Institute for Peace and Development in Tokyo, said the foreign policy of the first Trump administration could be seen as one of "pragmatic non-committal".
He recalled that one diplomat had described Trump in his first term as a "transactional muscular unilateralist".
"What this means for Africa, specifically in the context of PGII, is that if Trump thinks the project will benefit the US vital interest, however he defines it, he will be for it," Adem said.
But there is unlikely to be any radical change in approach on Africa, according to Cameron Hudson, a former US official who is now a senior associate with the Africa programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"There is a wide bipartisan consensus on the US strategic interest in Africa that includes strategic minerals, countering the spread of terrorism and checking China's geostrategic ambitions," Hudson said.
He expected Trump to double down on the PGII. "He sees the value of increasing our business position in Africa," Hudson said. "He will see the value and appeal of the US pursuing large infrastructure investment that creates win-win."
In his first term, Trump's administration curbed immigration, including banning citizens from Sudan, Libya and Somalia from travelling to the United States. With increased cases of illegal migration of West Africans across the southern US border, Trump could add more countries to the list.
Adem in Tokyo said there was growing intolerance towards immigrants from the Global South in the US, and Trump was using it as a vehicle to achieve his political ambitions.
"If history is any guide, this does not bode well for the United States - and for the world at large," Adem said.
"The decay and decline of Spain came to pass after the expulsion of the Jews and the Moors, following the 1609 decree to massively deport them. This, too, was despite their substantial contributions to Spanish society," he said.
"The United States will likely pay a heavy price in the long term if Trump proceeds to deport millions of immigrants, including Africans, as he promised to do."
