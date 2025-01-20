Trump Media and crypto believers bet on presidency

By Michelle Conlin

NEW YORK (Reuters) -One night in late October, Whitney Patterson spotted a YouTube video about people buying shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, the U.S. president-elect's social media and streaming company.

Patterson had never heard of Trump Media and had never invested in a stock on her own. But that night, Patterson, whose family owns a pickle business, moved a third of the cash in her retirement fund into Donald Trump's company.

About a week later, she voted for him too.

Now, Trump Media investors are joined by those investing in a digital token called $Trump, branded with an image from Trump's attempted assassination in July, that Trump launched on Friday night.

Patterson said that because Trump has vowed never to sell his Trump Media stock, neither will she. She believes the shares will become so valuable they will provide a legacy for the three young daughters she schools in her Pittsburgh home.

"I know how important Truth Social is going to be in my lifetime and for my girls' future," said Patterson, of the social-media platform owned by Trump Media. "I'm not pulling out." She did not want to publicize the amount she invested.

Patterson, 45, is one of 600,000 retail investors whose fortunes are linked with those of the president-elect they support, and they see Monday's inauguration as a turning point for the stock.

Trump owns a 53% stake worth $4.6 billion. Retail investors are the company's second-biggest ownership group, owning more than a quarter of it.

Some of the 39,000-member $DJT stock group on Truth Social gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to pass out company swag then watch Trump take office for the second time on Monday.

In thousands of messages on social media stock chat groups, and in more than a dozen interviews, Trump Media's small investors professed the same never-sell approach that animated GameStop mania and the bitcoin frenzy that saw the cryptocurrency break $100,000 after the November presidential election.

Trump Media investors were trying to figure out what to make of the Trump crypto coin on Monday. Trump Media shareholder George L. Paschall, 46, who works for a flooring company in Saginaw, Michigan, said he only learned about the $Trump coin, "after it blew up. I will likely wait for it to settle before buying some."

Investors say they are well aware of Trump Media's status as a meme stock but they say they are impervious to its wild price swings because they believe the company, which served as a proxy for Trump's election odds, will become more valuable as Trump returns to the White House.

