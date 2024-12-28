Trump made major economic promises in 2024. Global players get their say in 2025.

President-elect Donald Trump has doubled down on many of his economic promises in the weeks since his victory but will head into 2025 set to face formidable global players who may have other plans.

Trump is claiming a mandate and making plans to ram through an aggressive agenda of economic priorities even amid questions about whether outside forces will allow it — in addition to the practicality and wisdom of those priorities.

On at least one issue, Trump appears willing to at least tack rhetorically.

"We've got a little progress," Trump told reporters earlier this month about ending the war in Ukraine, but added, "It's a tough one."

The more nuanced comments on a war that has rattled global energy and food markets come after months where campaign trail Trump promised not only to end the war easily but to do it before he even takes office.

Donald Trump gestured during an election night event in Florida on November 6, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) · JIM WATSON via Getty Images

The president-elect is holding firm in other areas for now, but a range of real-life situations more complex than his campaign stump speech often suggested await.

On trade, world leaders and Washington policymakers are already looking to neutralize Trump's expansive tariff promises, especially his hope for blanket tariffs on the entire world.

On taxes, holders of US government bonds and fiscal conservatives may not be eager to go along with Trump's tax cut plans if it means a new river of government red ink.

And oil companies aren't a sure bet to fulfill Trump's pledge to make energy production skyrocket.

Perhaps the key question for the year ahead is whether Trump can bend the world to his will on these issues or whether he will, in the end, be forced to bend.

Will America's $36 trillion dollar national debt trump Trump?

The issue that looms across much of Trump's economic agenda is America's soaring national debt, which recently passed the $36 trillion mark and has spurred budget watchdogs to say that any bill in the years ahead needs to be fully paid for.

That is much easier said than done when it comes to taxes.

Trump has promised a dizzying array of cuts, including new trims to individual and corporate rates. Just this week, he promised he would enact "the largest Tax Cuts in the History of our Country."

Details are scarce and the closest thing to a total tab comes from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. It finds that Trump's promises could cost more than $9 trillion over the next decade.

What nobody knows is when (or if) the debt becomes an unavoidable problem for him.

Some say things could go at least a bit higher without immediate bond market repercussions. Others offer that rapid economic growth will keep the problem manageable.