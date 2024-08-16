Trump made $300k from selling bibles - but owes $100m

Trump holds a Bible in Washington in 2020 [Getty Images]

Former US President Donald Trump is making money from branded bibles and cryptocurrency holdings.

But he also owes more than $100m (£91m) in liabilities from three lawsuits he has lost, according to new financial disclosure forms released on Thursday.

Federal candidates are required to file disclosures each year detailing their income, investments, assets and liabilities.

While the former president lists over 150 pages of assets, his liabilities add up to tens of millions owed for the legal troubles he's faced this year.

Trump has made $300,000 (£273,000) from branded bibles, listed on the financial disclosure form as "The Greenwood Bible".

The former president started selling the books earlier this year after partnering with country music singer Lee Greenwood.

Mr Greenwood is known for his song God Bless the USA, which inspired the name of the bible: God Bless the USA Bible.

They are for sale on Mr Greenwood's website for $59.99.

Trump also earned income from sales of several of his own books.

He earned $4.5m in royalties from Letters to Trump - which features letters between Trump and celebrities - and $500,000 from A MAGA Journey.

The form also lists Trump holding between $1m and $5m in cryptocurrency, which the former president once called "a scam".

He has since reversed his stance and recently embraced the digital currency at the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

"Bitcoin is not threatening the dollar," he said. "The behaviour of the current US government is really threatening the dollar."

Though his list of assets is longer, Trump's list of liabilities is costly. He lists three new ones on his financial disclosure form, all related to his court cases.

The liabilities are listed as "litigation; stayed pending appeal; bonded".

The first liability amounts to between $1m and $5m owed to writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll. The second, also listed as funds owed to Ms Carroll, is a much larger amount totaling more than $50m.

Ms Carroll filed a pair of defamation suits against the former president, alleging he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store.

A judge ruled Trump had defamed Ms Carroll by calling her sexual assault accusation a lie.

A New York jury later found the former president liable of defaming Ms Carroll while he was president.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

The third liability of over $50m covers a bond in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged Trump fraudulently inflated property values.

A judge ruled Trump must pay more than $350m in damages in the civil fraud case.

Trump denied the allegations and has appealed the judge's ruling.