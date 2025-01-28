JEANNE ACCORSINI / SIPA / Shutterstock.com

During his inauguration speech, President Trump promised to use his federal powers to “defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices.”

Many voters are optimistic that Trump’s economic policies will bring relief now that he occupies the White House again. However, there are several factors outside of the President’s control, including supply chain disruptions, commodity prices and monetary policy set by the Federal Reserve, which also contribute to inflation.

So, can Trump lower inflation in 2025? GOBankingRates spoke with experts to find out.

Inflation Trends

Inflation measures the general increase in the price of specific everyday items like a carton of milk or eggs over time, usually a year. The current inflation rate is 2.9%, slightly higher than 2.7% in November and a record high of 9.1% in June 2022.

“Inflation trends were mild and around the longer-term average during Trump’s first term until the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wayne Winegarden, an economist at the Pacific Research Institute. “This was mostly due to monetary policy and fiscal spending that, while problematic, had not hit the extraordinary reckless levels that were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the huge surge in spending by both the Trump and Biden administrations that caused the inflationary surge.”

The President’s Role

President Trump will likely use his fiscal policies to influence inflation.

The president has repeatedly called for the need to control excessive government spending and created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after his election to identify areas of waste, fraud and abuse.

In addition, President Trump announced plans during the first day of his second term to deregulate the oil and gas industries, increase energy production and seek a “broad-based government approach to bringing down inflation.”

“If President Trump follows through with his talk about imposing significant spending control and spending efficiencies, then that will help make the Federal Reserve’s job of controlling inflation easier,” Winegarden said.

“The caveat being that he did not exert fiscal discipline during his first administration and has indicated that he is not considering any reforms to the largest expenditure categories (Social Security and Medicare). This raises concerns that budget deficits will persist, which makes the Fed’s job controlling inflation harder.”

