Trump will keep TikTok from 'going dark' if deal is on table, adviser says

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser said on Thursday the new administration will keep TikTok alive in the United States if there is a viable deal.

"We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark," U.S. Representative Mike Waltz told Fox News. He noted that the law gives authority for a 90-day extension for the app's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to complete a divestiture. This is the case, said Waltz, "as long as a viable deal is on the table." He added: "Essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going."

TikTok could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition, Karoline Leavitt, said, "President Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to save TikTok, and there's no better deal maker than Donald Trump."

Reuters reported that TikTok plans to shut U.S. operations of its social media app used by 170 million Americans on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring a last-minute reprieve, according to people familiar with the matter.

A White House official told Reuters on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has no plans to intervene to block a ban in his final days in office if the U.S. Supreme Court fails to act. The official added that Biden is legally unable to intervene absent a credible plan from ByteDance to divest TikTok.

The law signed in April mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads on Apple or Google app stores if ByteDance fails to divest the site.

Users who have downloaded TikTok would theoretically still be able to use the app, but the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating of it once any ban begins.

The president can issue a one-time, 90-day delay to the ban if he certifies to Congress there has been evidence of significant progress and there are binding legal agreements in place to allow a complete divestiture in three months.

Separately, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 and sit among high-profile guests invited by Trump, a source told Reuters.

Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, criticized the decision to invite Chew on social media platform X.

"Trump talks a big game on China & wanted to ban TikTok—just like many Republicans voted to do," Pallone said. "But now he’s inviting TikTok's CEO to sit beside him at his inauguration even though TikTok is linked to the CCP & is a threat to our national security. What message does this send?"

