Will There Be a Trump Housing Bump? 3 Pros and Cons of a Republican Congress

Based on the 2025 housing forecast from Realtor.com, home prices are expected to grow by 3.7% in 2025, while average mortgage rates will drop from 6.3% to 6.2% by the end of the year.

With Donald Trump coming into office in 2025, certain demographics are optimistic about the housing market’s future and the possibility of a bump.

Here are some of the other forecasts from Realtor.com that are worth pointing out before we proceed:

Rents will remain around the same level, with a small drop of about 0.1%.

There will be an 11.7% increase in the existing home inventory.

Home sales will reach 4.07 million, which is an increase of 1.5% on an annual basis.

Months of supply of homes will go from an average of 3.7 months to 4.1 months in 2025

Will there be a Trump housing bump? Here are three pros and cons of a Republican-controlled Congress regarding the real estate market in 2025.

Pro #1: Housing Prices Will Continue To Rise

“Home prices are expected to continue to rise in 2025, but the pace of growth will soften as rising inventory ushers in a more balanced housing market after nine years in sellers-market territory,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “This is a plus for sellers, who will still see healthy levels of home equity.”

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to sell your home, you could still expect some growth, allowing you to build more equity in 2025. If rates continue to drop, then you can benefit from the combination of a higher selling price and lower mortgage rates as you decide on your next move.

Con #1: Potential First-Time Buyers May Have To Wait Longer

How one views a potential housing bump will depend on their situation. If you’ve been looking to enter the real estate market for the past few years, you may not have the lower housing prices that you were hoping for.

Hale elaborated on increasing home values: “For first-time buyers, this puts the goal line somewhat further ahead, but they’ll get some help in the form of gradually easing mortgage rates and rising incomes.”

While you may not find a lower price on a home, the mortgage payments could be more affordable, allowing you to qualify for that loan in 2025.

Pro #2: Fewer Regulations and Faster Building

“If Trump rolls back housing regulations, as he did during his first term, it could lower construction costs and speed up homebuilding, which may help with the inventory shortage,” said Yoann Dorat, a real estate advisor at One Sotheby’s International Realty.