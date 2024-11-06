What a Trump or Harris presidency would mean for your tax bill

Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

The 2024 election will affect taxes, with key policy changes expected in 2025 no matter who wins.

Trump's plans could mean tax hikes for lower earners; Harris' proposals would target higher earners.

This is the fourth in a five-part series about the impacts either a Trump or a Harris presidency could have on US consumers.

Election Day is here, and no matter who wins, you'll probably see changes to your tax bill in 2025.

In the fourth installment of BI's five-part election series, Business Insider is looking at the ways each candidate's policies could affect how much you pay in taxes. (Read part one about investments, part two about costs, and part three about housing.)

Each of the three sections below represents a key segment of the taxpaying population: low- and middle-income earners, high-income earners, and businesses. BI will unpack how a Trump or Harris presidency is expected to affect all three groups.

Low- and middle-income earners

Under Trump's proposal, lower- and middle-income Americans could see some tax reductions, especially if they're trying to pay off a car or have a job that relies primarily on tips. Trump has proposed extending his slew of tax cuts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — also known as the "Trump tax cut." He's also seeking to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, as well as making car interest payments tax deductible.

Based on an analysis from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, keeping the income-tax cuts from the TCJA alone could mean a tax reduction of just over $1,000 for the middle 20% of Americans.

But another part of Trump's tax policy — his plan to levy universal tariffs on all US imports — could end up undercutting this positive impact. Economic analyses have found that those tariffs could offset the tax benefits and then some for lower-earning Americans.

Factoring in the cost of tariffs, Trump's tax package could result in higher tax bills for everyone but the top 5%, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found.

"A lot of those tariffs do end up harming lower-income families and taxpayers who buy goods from abroad," Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the right-leaning Tax Foundation, said.

Harris has proposed an expanded earned-income tax credit aimed at lower-income earners, and she wants to restore and expand upon a more generous child tax credit, similar to the one implemented under Biden's pandemic-relief bill in 2021. The Tax Policy Center estimates that Harris' proposals could bring down household taxes by an average of $750 — with the lowest-income earners seeing their after-tax incomes grow the most.

