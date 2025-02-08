Trump goes all-in on crypto: Bitcoin soars as new policies shake up the industry

Trump just made 1 big move to make America the ‘crypto capital of the world’ — claims he’s going to ‘make a lot of money’ for the country. Here’s what he did and 3 ways to get rich from it

Donald Trump has wasted no time making cryptocurrency a centerpiece of his presidency. During his campaign, Trump vowed to make America the crypto capital of the world, and since taking office on January 20, he has made good on that promise.

One of his first major actions in office was signing an executive order to establish an internal working group dedicated to advancing cryptocurrency adoption.

He also appointed South African-American venture capitalist David Sacks as chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

The shift toward digital currency — with fewer restrictions from banks and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) — has become a defining feature of Trump’s 47th presidency.

“You like (cryptocurrency)?” Trump said, upon signing the executive order on January 23, “We’re gonna make a lot of money for the country.”

His aggressive pro-crypto stance has reignited the industry. After struggling through disappointing years, Bitcoin surged over 36% between November 6 — when Trump’s election win was certified — and December 31.

From skeptic to believer

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump positioned himself as a “pro-Bitcoin” candidate, claiming it “stands for freedom sovereignty, and independence from government, coercion and control.” He also pledged to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler on his first day in office.

Gensler, who had spent years imposing regulatory restrictions and fines on crypto firms like Coinbase and Binance, tendered his resignation on November 21, 2024, after Trump’s election victory and officially stepped down on January 20.

According to Federal Election Commission data, the crypto community donated over $245 million to Trump’s campaign — accounting for more than 50% of all corporate donations.

However, Trump wasn’t always pro-crypto. In 2021, he dismissed Bitcoin as a “scam” and preached the U.S. Dollar as the “currency of the world.”

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote in a series of posts on X in 2019. He also linked crypto to the rising crime rates during his first term.