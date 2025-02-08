Trump goes all-in on crypto: Bitcoin soars as new policies shake up the industry

Donald Trump has wasted no time making cryptocurrency a centerpiece of his presidency. During his campaign, Trump vowed to make America the crypto capital of the world, and since taking office on January 20, he has made good on that promise.
One of his first major actions in office was signing an executive order to establish an internal working group dedicated to advancing cryptocurrency adoption.
He also appointed South African-American venture capitalist David Sacks as chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
The shift toward digital currency — with fewer restrictions from banks and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) — has become a defining feature of Trump’s 47th presidency.
“You like (cryptocurrency)?” Trump said, upon signing the executive order on January 23, “We’re gonna make a lot of money for the country.”
His aggressive pro-crypto stance has reignited the industry. After struggling through disappointing years, Bitcoin surged over 36% between November 6 — when Trump’s election win was certified — and December 31.
From skeptic to believer
During his 2024 election campaign, Trump positioned himself as a “pro-Bitcoin” candidate, claiming it “stands for freedom sovereignty, and independence from government, coercion and control.” He also pledged to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler on his first day in office.
Gensler, who had spent years imposing regulatory restrictions and fines on crypto firms like Coinbase and Binance, tendered his resignation on November 21, 2024, after Trump’s election victory and officially stepped down on January 20.
According to Federal Election Commission data, the crypto community donated over $245 million to Trump’s campaign — accounting for more than 50% of all corporate donations.
However, Trump wasn’t always pro-crypto. In 2021, he dismissed Bitcoin as a “scam” and preached the U.S. Dollar as the “currency of the world.”
“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote in a series of posts on X in 2019. He also linked crypto to the rising crime rates during his first term.
“Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity,” Trump wrote in another X post.
The Trump family meme coins
Just a few days before taking office, Trump launched a meme coin called $TRUMP, while First Lady Melania Trump followed with her own, $MELANIA.
The president’s cryptocurrency skyrocketed, climbing from roughly $6.50 to $73 in just two days. Meanwhile, $MELANIA rose by nearly 40% to $13 before correcting to $2.30.
The Trump family’s net worth increased by billions following the meme coin launches, but the move hasn’t gone without criticism.
“We write with deep concern about the decision by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to launch two meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, that allow them to earn extraordinary profits off his Presidency,” said Congressional Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Jake Auchincloss in a letter to multiple regulators.
How to Invest
Trump has touted his 47th presidency as a “golden age for America,” and the cryptocurrency industry stands to benefit.
“The reign of terror against crypto is over,” said Sacks, the newly appointed AI and crypto czar, at the Crypto Ball in New York on January 17, “The beginning of innovation in America for crypto has just begun.”
Bitcoin crossed $100,000 for the first time since December 2024, hitting an all-time high of over $109,000 on Trump’s inauguration day.
Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, predicts this momentum will continue through 2025, with Bitcoin potentially surpassing $200,000 by year-end.
However, investing in crypto comes with risks. Bitcoin has already pulled back by over 3% in the past week as initial enthusiasm around Trump’s presidency fades.
“Investors should also recognize that volatility can work in both directions: while it presents the possibility of substantial upside gains, it equally entails the risk of significant losses,” said Dovile Silenskyte, Director of Digital Assets Research at WisdomTree Investments.
To mitigate risk, consider diversifying your investments. Allocating a portion of your total portfolio to tried-and-true assets can help reduce exposure to crypto volatility.
Gold, for example, has long been a hedge against inflation and stock market downturns. With geopolitical tensions rising, analysts at JPMorgan predict gold prices could reach $3,000 in 2025. A gold IRA can help diversify your portfolio while offering tax benefits.
Real estate is another way to hedge against market risks while building wealth. As commercial real estate makes a comeback, investing in grocery-anchored properties could provide a stable passive income stream amid uncertainty.
