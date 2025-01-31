Trump is getting the lower interest rates he demanded from everyone but the Fed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is getting his wish that interest rates drop across the world — just not at home, where a strong economy and uncertainty over his own policies have set the stage for the Federal Reserve to diverge from its central bank peers.

The European Central Bank cut rates on Thursday, the Bank of Canada did as well on Wednesday, and the Bank of England is likely to do so next week. These steps, with the Fed in a holding pattern on rates, could strengthen the value of the dollar and further complicate Trump's trade goals by making imports cheaper and U.S. exports more expensive.

• USD (DX-Y.NYB) View Quote Details

ECB President Christine Lagarde noted on Thursday that renewed trade tensions could even put more pressure on lagging euro zone growth, a potential argument for even lower rates in the 20-nation bloc.

"The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside," Lagarde said of the tariffs threatened by Trump on a broad set of countries. "All we know for sure is that it will have a global negative impact."

For European interest rates, "we know the direction of travel" will be lower, Lagarde said after the ECB's Governing Council shaved another quarter of a percentage point from its main policy rates. "At which pace, in what sequence, in what magnitude, will be informed by the data we collect."

ECB President Lagarde addresses the media following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday also bemoaned Trump's tariff threats as the Canadian central bank delivered its sixth rate cut in a row and cut growth forecasts for the U.S. neighbor. "A long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt economic activity in Canada," he said.

Next up is the BoE, which is expected to lower rates next Thursday, with a possibility that it could steer toward a faster pace of cuts ahead than currently expected.

DIVERGENCE

That leaves the Fed, for now, standing alone. While U.S. central bank policymakers anticipate rate reductions later this year if inflation eases as expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday there was no reason to rush the next move.

"We see things as in a really good place for policy and for the economy, and so we feel like we don't need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments," Powell told reporters after the Fed decided to keep rates on hold.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy, in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque · Reuters / Reuters

It was not the outcome Trump said a week earlier he would "demand" from a Fed chief he appointed in his first term, soured on over differences about rate policy, and is expected to replace when Powell's current four-year term ends in May of 2026.

Story Continues