Trump emphasizes 'fair' trade and defense buys in call with India's Modi

By David Brunnstrom, Kanishka Singh and Shilpa Jamkhandikar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said.

In what the White House called a "productive call," the leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation and issues including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

They also discussed plans for Modi to visit the White House, "underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations," it said.

Reuters reported last week that Indian and U.S diplomats are trying to arrange a meeting of the leaders as early as February.

Trump and Modi enjoyed warm relations in the U.S. president's first term, but during his campaign for reelection Trump called India a "very big abuser" on trade and vowed to use tariffs on global imports into the U.S. to correct imbalances.

In Monday's call, Trump "emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," a White House statement said.

The U.S. is India's largest trading partner and two-way trade surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a surplus of $32 billion.

India is also an important strategic partner in U.S. efforts to counter China, and in a social media post on Monday, Modi called Trump a "dear friend" and said they were "committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership."

"We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," Modi said.

An Indian statement said the leaders discussed technology, trade, investment, energy and defense and "agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date."

The White House said Trump and Modi emphasized their commitment to the Quad grouping that brings together the United States and India with Australia and Japan, with India to host Quad leaders later this year.

Tanvi Madan, an India expert at Washington's Brookings Institution, said it appeared likely Modi would visit Washington soon, with Trump reciprocating by attending the Quad summit.

"Trade and immigration issues are clearly on the Trump administration’s agenda when it comes to India," she said. "Its impact will depend in part on India’s response to Trump’s asks, but also how the broader debate on those issues plays out in Washington."

Story Continues