Trump will go easy on Britain because of Brexit, says US state governor

Donald Trump will go easy on Britain in his tariff war because of the president-elect’s “sympathy” for Brexit, a US state governor has said.

Phil Murphy, the Governor of New Jersey, said he had a “gut feeling” that Mr Trump would look more favourably on Britain than on the EU.

Mr Trump has promised to impose sweeping blanket trade tariffs of up to 20pc on all goods imported to the US. Such tariffs could prove damaging to Britain as the US is the UK’s largest export market.

However, Mr Murphy, a Democrat, said: “I think he showed that in his first term in office, there was a certain relationship here. Brexit and Trump each were born in the same year. And I can’t speak for the president, but I think there is an embedded sympathy for somebody who leaves a bureaucracy.

“That’s just a gut feeling that I’ve got that he’ll have more sympathy here.”

Trade exports have suggested that Britain could negotiate a carve out to any blanket tariffs. Addressing this possibility, Mr Murphy said: “If I had to speculate, there’s a lane for the UK. I think there’s less of a lane for the EU.”

Mr Trump is expected to move quickly on trade policy after he is sworn into the White House in January as he views them as a key negotiating tool with US trade partners.

China is expected to bear the brunt of Mr Trump’s trade war. The Republican president-elect has promised to impose tariffs of 60pc on China, reflecting his view that US manufacturers have been unfairly undercut.

However, Mr Trump has also made clear in the past that he views the EU as an adversary.

He told CBS News in 2018: “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe ... In a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us.”

Having a Labour Government may complicate things. Mr Trump was used to working with Conservative prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Mr Murphy said. “Whether or not there is a political party bias or not, I can’t tell.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s potential working relationship with Mr Trump came under pressure last month when the Trump campaign accused the Labour Party of “blatant foreign interference” in the US election.

Mr Trump’s campaign filed a federal complaint after 100 Labour activists travelled to the US to help the Democratic campaign. In October, Mr Trump’s former secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross told The Telegraph that the episode “certainly would not help relations” between the US and UK if Mr Trump won the presidency.

Mr Murphy was speaking while on a five-day economic mission to the UK to strengthen ties and boost international investment between the UK and New Jersey. He said that trade relations between the UK and individual states should withstand potential future disruptions.

Story Continues