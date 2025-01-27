Trump: DeepSeek's AI should be a wakeup call to US industry

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese startup DeepSeek's technology should be a wakeup call for American companies and said it was good that companies in China have come up with a faster method of artificial intelligence.

"The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company, should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win," Trump said in Florida.

Investors sold technology stocks across the globe on Monday over concerns the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of current AI leaders.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Jeff Mason, editing by Chris Reese)