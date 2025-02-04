Trump crying wolf over tariffs has already convinced Wall Street that threats will be short-lived

President Trump may have eroded trust between America and its trading partners following his tariff rollback, warns UBS, while the threat of such policies still casts a shadow over markets. The fundamentals of the economy look good, adds professor Jeremy Siegel, and the Oval Office needs to be mindful not to let voters down on pledges of stable prices.

President Trump has shown his hand when it comes to tariff policy: It's a threat he's willing to make and rescind—as long as he gets part of what he wants.

And while the tactic may prove a costly game of chicken for the U.S. economy, it does mean Wall Street is convinced that a significant amount of the rhetoric coming out of the Oval Office will be short-lived at best.

To recap, over the weekend President Trump confirmed a tariff of 25% would be placed on imports coming from Mexico and Canada. China would also be facing a 10% import tariff on its goods.

Then, on Feb. 3, the tariffs on Mexico and Canada were pushed back. The Oval Office said both nations had taken the immediate steps needed to "to alleviate the illegal migration and illicit drug crisis" and thus, avoid tariffs.

The sanctions on China have gone ahead, sparking a trade war with major companies like Google now dragged into the melee.

Sentiment whiplash

The sentiment on Wall Street on Monday was surprise—and a chiding for analysts who hadn't believed or accounted for the commander-in-chief pushing ahead with his stated tariff plans.

Now, 24 hours later—and with the Mexico and Canada tariffs delayed, as were the Colombia tariffs before them—analysts are now preparing for an era of uncertainty but are hopeful political bluffs in the future won't derail the fragile health of the American economy in the long run.

"President Trump again retreated from imposing aggressive taxes on U.S. consumers," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote in a Tuesday morning note seen by Fortune. "Although taxes on goods from Mexico and Canada are in theory delayed for a month, after three retreats in a row markets are unlikely to take that threat seriously."

But that doesn't mean there has been no impact, the UBS economist notes.

"The long-term consequences remain. Foreign countries have less reason to trust that the U.S. will honor trade treaties, reducing the incentive to make concessions," Donovan continues. "U.S. consumers may have had a fright over trade taxes, changing their behavior."

More tariff threats to come

Wall Street analysts note that it would also be naive to assume that President Trump—having achieved some of his aims with the ploy—will not use the lever to his advantage again in the future.

Story Continues