Trump Could Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 5 Reasons Experts Warn Against It

Jim Ruymen / UPI / Shutterstock.com

In just a few days, President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House for a second term, and significant changes are expected, including eliminating Social Security taxes. It was an issue he often talked about on the campaign trail, and he reiterated his stance on the social media platform Truth Social on July 31, 2024, writing in all capital letters, “Seniors should not pay tax on Social Security.”

Read More: If You Rely On Social Security, Make These 4 Money Moves Now That Trump Is President-Elect

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

While paying less taxes sounds like more money in your wallet, it could actually cost more in the long run according to finance experts. “Without this funding [from taxes], Social Security’s trust fund would quickly run dry, forcing cuts to benefits or even jeopardizing the program’s existence,” explained Shirley Mueller, founder at VA Loans Texas. “For many retirees who rely heavily on Social Security as a primary source of income, this could create severe financial instability, particularly for those without substantial savings or pensions to fall back on.”



Here are five reasons why doing away with Social Security taxes could be a mistake.

Immediate Budget Crisis

If Trump does follow through with his promise to get rid of taxes on Social Security, there could be an immediate budget crisis, according to finance expert Andrew Lokenauth, founder of TheFinanceNewsletter.com. “Eliminating Social Security taxes would create a massive funding gap in the program — we’re talking about $1.4 trillion annually,” he explained.

“While you might see slightly bigger paychecks now (about $4,200 more annually for someone making $67,000), you’d likely face much higher taxes later or see your future benefits vanish completely, ” Lokenauth added. “It’s like getting a small bonus today, but losing your entire retirement savings tomorrow.”

I’m a Retirement Planner: 7 Ways I Am Guiding Clients Now That Trump Won

Retirement Security Collapse

Almost 68 million Americans receive Social Security, and 27% of retirees rely solely on the program for their entire income, per the Senior Citizens League, leaving many to fall into serious financial hardships without it.

“If we eliminate the tax that funds it, your retirement safety net disappears,” Lokenauth noted. “Think about this: the average retiree gets $1,800 monthly from Social Security. Without these benefits, you’d need an extra $400,000-$500,000 in personal savings to generate the same income. Most Americans (about 64%) don’t even have $10,000 saved for retirement.”

Story Continues