‘Trump bump’ adds almost $2 trillion to crypto market

Donald Trump’s election victory pushed bitcoin past a $100,000 valuation in December - Justin Chin/Bloomberg

The global cryptocurrency market has gained almost $1.7 trillion in value in 2024, as investors rallied in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory.

According to the latest figures, the combined value of all digital currencies rose to $3.29 trillion on 30 December, up from $1.6 trillion in January.

Bitcoin in particular benefitted from the surge, as the so-called Trump bump propelled it beyond $100,000 for the first time. It is now priced at $93,700, reflecting a 122pc increase since January 1, when it was valued at $42,200.

The price of ethereum, an alternative cryptocurrency, has also climbed 54pc to more than $3,400.

The crypto market had been growing steadily in the early months of 2024, although it soared after Mr Trump’s election triumph amid hopes that the president-elect will slash regulation.

This fresh wave of optimism also led to increased investment from a wider pool of investors.

According to data from Coinglass, more than $109bn is now invested in bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which are investment funds linked to the price of the cryptocurrency.

Market momentum is also growing in the UK, as the Financial Conduct Authority has signalled plans to fully regulate cryptocurrencies by 2026.

In its latest findings, the regulator reported that 12pc of people in the UK now own cryptocurrency, up from 10pc a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s recent support for crypto comes after he previously described bitcoin as a “scam against the dollar”.

This change of heart led to his election campaign attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from crypto executives and companies.

Writing on Truth Social after bitcoin hit a new record on December 5, Mr Trump said:

The president-elect has spoken of the possibility of adding a strategic reserve of bitcoin to the US Treasury, describing himself as the “crypto president”.

He has also claimed that he wants to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet”.

Mr Trump recently selected Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency lobbyist, as his nominee to chair the US Security and Exchange Commission. He will replace crypto critic Gary Gensler.

Philippe Bekhazi, co-founder and chief executive of cryptocurrency business XBTO, said: “As a more pro-crypto administration takes shape, digital assets are likely to become more integrated into the broader economy, fostering increased adoption among market participants.”

Mr Trump’s new-found support for cryptocurrencies has emerged despite concern that they are being used in scams, money laundering and illicit financing.

Story Continues