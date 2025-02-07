Trump backs targeted tariffs as EU scrambles to cut taxes on US cars

The European Union is scrambling to cut taxes on American cars in a bid to avert a trade war with Donald Trump.

Brussels is preparing to lower tariffs of 10pc on US cars shipped into the bloc in an effort to appease President Trump, a senior EU lawmaker said on Friday.

Bernd Lange, who sits on the European Parliament’s trade committee, said officials were considering bringing tariffs closer to the 2.5pc levied on European cars imported into the US.

Mr Lange told the Financial Times: “We can try to have a deal before escalating costs and tariffs. We have bound tariffs for cars at the WTO [World Trade Organization] at 10 per cent, but let’s say, to show the world we have fair relations, it might be possible to reduce them.”

It came as President Trump vowed an escalation of tariffs next week to address an imbalance in trade between the US and the world.

He told reporters: “I’ll be announcing that next week - on reciprocal trade - so that we’re treated evenly with other countries. We don’t want any more or any less.”

Tariffs targeting car imports are being considered. The President said: “That’s always on the table, it’s a very big deal.”

The EU exported cars worth €37.4bn to the US in 2022 but imported just €8.7bn worth of cars from the US.

On Friday night, Mr Trump has suggested he won’t hit the world with blanket tariffs and will instead only match levies on US imports.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Mr Trump said: “Where a country charges us so much, we will do the same - so very reciprocal, I think that’s the only fair way to do it.”

The President said he favoured this approach “as opposed to a flat fee”. Mr Trump promised a more detailed announcement on either Monday or Tuesday.

The statements run counter to Mr Trump’s previous suggestions that he would levy blanket tariffs on all imports from China and the EU, among others.

President Trump has previously threatened to hit all EU imports with a tariff of up to 20 per cent because the bloc had a €156bn trade surplus in goods with the US last year.

Brussels, which has drawn up a hit list of retaliatory tariffs on iconic US products such as Harley Davidson motorbikes and Kentucky bourbon, hopes to convince Mr Trump not to impose tariffs after he delayed measures against Canada and Mexico.

Mr Lange said the EU could hit back with a new trade defence weapon targeting US tech and financial giants if a deal could not be struck. The anti-coercion instrument was created after Mr Trump’s first term to counter countries using trade pressure to change domestic policy. Such a move would require majority support among EU member states.

“Sometimes it’s important to have a gun on the table,” the MEP said and warned that Brussels could apply duties to streaming services or even suspend intellectual property rights.

“We are, of course, more powerful than Canada or Mexico is. And therefore, I guess that we are able to defend our economic interests.”

President Trump has previously described the EU’s policies as “an atrocity” and warned he would probably unleash tariffs “soon”. Britain was less troublesome and a deal could be “worked out”, he said at the time.

As well as considering lowering tariffs on US cars, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has suggested the EU could promise to buy more US liquefied natural gas (LNG) to reduce its trade surplus and its use of Russian energy.

The EU will also offer to buy more American military equipment in an effort to defuse tensions, Mr Lange said.

In Mr Trump’s first term, the President hit the EU with tariffs on steel and aluminium. The Commission offered to buy more US soybeans and LNG in response, and lowered EU tariffs on US lobsters, to successfully prevent more tariffs.

Brussels will be keen to avoid any tariffs on its car industry given the importance of the US market. More than a fifth of EU vehicle exports go to the US, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Germany’s export economy is particularly vulnerable because it exports much more to the US than it imports.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has drawn up a Trump Risk Index Unit, which measures the broad exposure of the US’s 70 largest trading partners. Germany, which has a world famous car industry, has the third-highest risk in the world and the highest in Europe.

BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse has called for lower tariffs on cars and Mercedes boss Ola Källenius has said he wants a “grand bargain” with Trump.

Europe’s car industry is already struggling as it faces a wave of competition from cheaper Chinese rivals and as it races to fund the costly transition to electric vehicles. Volkswagen last year only narrowly avoided closing factories in Germany for the first time in its history after reaching a deal with unions to lower pay awards.

The Commission refused to comment.

08:40 PM GMT

Japanese technology to improve US Steel mills

Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese premier, has told reporters that Nippon Steel’s investment in US Steel will bring Japanese tech to American mills.

Donald Trump said that he would back Nippon Steel making an investment in US Steel instead of an acquisition, which had hit political opposition.

In December 2023, Nippon Steel made what was a nearly $15bn (£12bn) bid to buy US Steel, creating a sudden political issue in the 2024 presidential election.

The Pittsburgh-headquartered steelmaker was key to the identity of the political swing state of Pennsylvania. Mr Biden agreed with the United Steelworkers, the trade union, in seeking to block the merger, while Trump as a candidate said outright he opposed the purchase.

08:14 PM GMT

Trump hails ‘cherished alliance’ with Japan after gas deal

Donald Trump has expressed confidence that America’s relationship with Japan will flourish after he agreed a major energy deal the Asian economy.

Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of American liquefied natural gas, he said.

“We’ve opened the sale of LNG immediately,” he said. “Japan in particular, we’re very happy that they’re going to start immediately,” he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that Japan was also interested in importing bio ethanol, ammonia and other resources at what he called a stable price.

Last year, Joe Biden blocked new permits for LNG exports, a move cheered by climate activists.

08:06 PM GMT

Trump orders Musk to investigate Pentagon and Education department

Donald Trump has ordered Elon Musk to review Pentagon spending and the Department of Education after the tech billionaire effectively shut down USAid.

Mr Trump told reporters tonight: “I’ve instructed him [Musk] to go check out Education, to check out the Pentagon... and sadly you’ll find some things that are pretty bad but I don’t think proportionally, you’re going to find anything like we just saw.”

It comes after Mr Trump accused USAid of corrupt spending. He wrote on his TruthSocial account: “THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!”

Mr Trump defended Elon Musk’s work at the Department of Government Efficiency, which includes accessing sensitive Treasury payment systems.

“We have to take some of these things apart to find the corruption,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Musk has stirred concerns by dispersing staff members throughout Washington to review internal databases, some of which include private financial information on Americans.

07:48 PM GMT

Trump agrees to big Japanese investment in US Steel

Donald Trump has said he is supporting Nippon Steel’s investment in US Steel after his predecessor blocked a takeover.

Mr Trump said the Japanese steel company will drop bid to purchase US Steel but instead will make an investment in the company.

Nippon Steel “is going to be doing something very exciting about US Steel,” Trump said with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba by his side. “They’ll be looking at an investment rather than a purchase.”

Nippon Steel’s bid for US Steel, key to the Japanese company’s global expansion plan, was blocked last month by then-US president Joe Biden, citing national security. Together with US Steel, it filed a number of lawsuits challenging Biden’s decision.

Trump is to allow Japanese investment into US Steel - Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

07:47 PM GMT

Trump says tariffs announcement on Monday or Tuesday

Donald Trump has told reporters that he will have an announcement to make on so-called reciprocal tariffs on Monday or Tuesday next week.

Speaking at a White House press conference with Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba, he said that Japan’s leader is “a great prime minister ... a very strong person.”

“I wish he wasn’t so strong,” he added in jest.

Mr Ishiba said that Japan wanted to make an“unprecedented investment” of $1 trillion, with the aim of benefitting both countries.

07:35 PM GMT

Japan agrees to buy ‘record amount’ of American LNG

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba has told Donald Trump that his country will buy more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US.

Donald Trump said that Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of LNG. Speaking at a press conference at the White House this evening, he added the two nations were working on a joint venture linked to Alaska oil and gas.

Mr Trump said he thought the US trade deficit with Japan could be resolved quickly. He added that it could be evened out simply by higher US oil and gas exports to Japan.

Mr Ishiba said that they were about to “openly and frankly exchange views” in discussions that were “meaningful”.

He said that he expected a “new golden age of Japan-US relations”.

07:29 PM GMT

US importers stockpile Prosecco as a hedge against tariffs

American importers have been stockpiling Prosecco as a hedge against the impact of possible tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.

US imports of Italian sparkling wine - 90pc of that Prosecco - skyrocketed by 41pc in November, after Trump’s election, far exceeding consumer demand as importers filled the pipeline for future sales, according to the Union of Italian Wines trade association.

“It was quite natural at the end of the year to do extra shipments,” said the trade association’s Lamberto Frescobaldi, given the likelihood consumers would cut back on such luxuries if tariffs made them too pricey.

“Can we survive without a glass of wine? Yes. Wine is a pleasure,’’ Mr Frescobaldi said.

Italian wines were not hit by tariffs during the first Trump presidency. Prosecco importers and distributors nevertheless are taking precautionary measures now to protect the market.

Italy exports nearly one-quarter of its wine to the United States, leaving the sector more heavily exposed to possible tariffs than any other Italian export, according to the trade federation. Last year, Italy’s wine exports to the US totalled €1.9bn (£1.6bn).

The first signs of market concern showed up even before Trump was elected, with Prosecco shipments to the United States increasing 17pc in the first 10 months of 2024. That compares with the single-digit increases in shipments to Britain and Germany, and far outpaced US consumption of Prosecco, which rose just 0.6pc in the period.

“It is an important figure that we did not expect,’’ said Giancarlo Guidolin, president of Prosecco DOC consortium, the largest of Italy’s three Prosecco-producing consortia. “We think there was an increase of product in the warehouse.”

The US buys nearly a quarter of Italy’s wine production - Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

06:58 PM GMT

Wall Street drops as economy fears rise

Wall Street turned sharply lower and US Treasury yields jumped on Friday in the wake of disappointed jobs figures, weak consumer sentiment data and revived trade war jitters.

All three major US stock indexes are lower, and the sell-off gathered velocity after Donald Trump indicated that he will shortly announce new tariffs.

A much-anticipated employment report showed the US added 143,000 jobs in January, 53.4pc fewer than December’s 307,000.

The report, along with California wildfires and unusually cold weather, also showed hotter-than-expected wage growth and a surprise dip in the unemployment rate, to 4pc from 4pc.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are down 0.8pc, while the Nasdaq is down 1.2pc.

In the bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.493pc from 4.451pc late on Thursday.

06:51 PM GMT

Trump says Japanese ‘want fairness also’ as he hints tariffs won’t be needed

Donald Trump said this afternoon that he wants to slash the US trade deficit with Japan as he welcomed Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba to the White House.

Trump added that he isn’t taking the possibility of levying tariffs against Japan off the table, but believes that the issue can be resolved without taking punitive action. The US has a $68bn (£55bn) trade deficit with Japan.

“I think it will be very easy for Japan,” Mr Trump said at start of his Oval Office meeting with Mr Ishiba. “We have a fantastic relationship. I don’t think we’ll have any problem. They want fairness also.”

Mr Ishiba, who was making a whirlwind trip to Washington to get facetime with Trump, said he understands that Mr Trump’s goal is mutually beneficial trade policy.

Mr Ishiba said that many in Japan were excited about his return to the White House.

“It is not only among politicians, but also among the general public as well as business leaders,” Mr Ishiba said. “There are many that were anxiously awaiting your comeback.”

Ishiba did plenty of legwork as he prepared for the Oval Office meeting.

He huddled this week with SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son and OpenAI boss Sam Altman, two executives Donald Trump recently hosted at the White House.

“I would like to focus on building a personal relationship of trust between the two of us,” Mr Ishiba told reporters before heading to Washington.

06:38 PM GMT

Trump confirms new US tariffs will be announced next week

Donald Trump has confirmed that fresh tariffs will be announced next week.

He told reporters in the Oval Office: “I’ll be announcing that next week - on reciprocal trade - so that we’re treated evenly with other countries. We don’t want any more or any less.”

He said that tariffs specifically targeting car imports were being considered. “That’s always on the table, it’s a very big deal.”

06:27 PM GMT

Japan pledges to boost investment into US amid tariff threats

Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged to boost investment in the US amid threats of new tariffs on Japanese goods.

The Japanese premier - whose country is a key US ally against a rising China and a nuclear-armed North Korea - said his country was already the biggest investor in the United States.

Mr Ishiba, who is only the second foreign leader to visit the White House since Trump returned to power, heaped praise on the US president as he tried to build a bond with the mercurial Trump.

As they met in the Oval Office, Mr Ishiba hailed Mr Trump’s “undaunted presence, that you stood up and you raised your fist high in the sky” after the Republican survived an assassination attempt last year.

Mr Trump insisted that he wanted “equality” in the trade balance between the two countries - and said “yes” when asked whether tariffs could follow if no progress was made.

Mr Trump said the two would discuss the thorny issue of Nippon Steel’s blocked takeover bid of US Steel.

The president has previously supported his predecessor Joe Biden’s decision to stop the deal, but US media reported that he might relent.

An avowed “geek” and model warship fan, Ishiba is unlikely to replicate Trump’s close relationship with former premier and golf buddy Shinzo Abe in the US president’s first term.

But Mr Trump said that Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, had “tremendous respect” for Mr Ishiba.

Shigeru Ishiba pledged to raise Japanese investment in the US - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

06:15 PM GMT

Trump pauses low-cost parcel tariffs as packages pile up at US customs

Donald Trump paused his administration’s repeal of duty-free treatment of low-cost packages from China on Friday, giving the Commerce Department time to make the order workable. It came after the rapid change caused chaos at customs, postal services, and online retailers.

The cancellation of de minimis means low-value e-commerce packages arriving in the US from China must use the “formal entry” process that requires additional information and duties before entering the country, a much more time-consuming process.

The change, implemented with just 48 hours’ notice, caused the US Postal Service to temporarily stop accepting packages from China and Hong Kong earlier this week.

US Customs and Border Protection, which has the job of screening e-commerce packages and collecting duties on them, on Thursday held a meeting with logistics professionals to discuss the status of more than a million packages piling up at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The end of the de minimis rule would hit China’s Shein and Temu less competitive - Dado Ruvic/Reuters

05:37 PM GMT

Car tariffs ‘are on the table’, says Trump

Tariffs on imported cars are on the table, Donald Trump has said, a move that could hinder already troubled European manufacturers.

The US president also threatened tariffs on Japanese goods if the US trade deficit with Japan is not equalised, as he met Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Washington.

Mr Trump said he wanted “equality” in the trade balance between the two countries and confirmed tariffs could follow if no progress was made.

Rob Williams, chief investment strategist at Sage Advisory Services in Texas, said: “We’re going to see more volatility this year. With trade, there’s the bark and the bite and maybe the bite’s not going to be terrible, but there’s going to be a lot of barking.”

05:33 PM GMT

EU plans cut tariffs on US cars to avert trade war

The European Union will offer to slash tariffs on US car imports as it races to avoid a full-on trade war with the Trump administration.

Bernd Lange, chairman of the international trade committee in the European Parliament, told the FT that Europe was willing to cut its 10pc tariff on American cars to closer to the 2.5pc charged by the US.

He said: “We can try to have a deal before escalating costs and tariffs”.

He added that the EU would offer to by more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and defence kit from the US “plus also look to lower tariffs for cars”.

04:54 PM GMT

Trump poised to announce more tariffs

Donald Trump has told Republican legislators that he plans to announce new tariffs on imported goods imminently.

The move to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs would fulfil a Trump campaign promise to impose tariffs on American imports equal to the rates that trading partners impose on American exports. It was not immediately clear which countries would be affected since details of the proposal were not known.

Mr Trump told Republican lawmakers of his plans during budget discussions at the White House on Thursday, sources said. The US president and aides have said they plan to use higher tariffs on foreign imports to help pay for extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

Raising enough money in tariffs to make a dent on the US budget would be difficult since they have accounted for only about 2pc of annual revenues in recent years.

It comes a day after Donald Trump’s nominee for US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, said that US companies needed better access to the markets in many of the America’s largest trading partners, including Vietnam.

“We have a lot of trading partners like this that enjoy very substantial trade access in the United States, and we don’t have reciprocal access going the other way,” Mr Greer said. “And to me, this is a huge problem, and it’s a problem for our workers.”

Mr Trump announced tariffs of 25pc on Canada and Mexico on Saturday but delayed them after a negative reaction from investors. The two largest US trading partners agreed to increase enforcement efforts at the border, a top Trump priority.

The Telegraph has approached the White House for comment.

04:37 PM GMT

Cost of government borrowing falls in boost to Reeves

The cost of government borrowing has fallen, giving Rachel Reeves some breathing room after markets reacted badly to her Budget.

This afternoon, the 10-year gilt was yielding 4.48pc, from from 4.93pc on Jan 14 when gilt yields hit a 16-year high. The gilts had yielded just 3.8pc in September.

Since the middle of last month, similar falls have occurred with the 30-year and two-year gilts.

Nick Hayes, of Axa Investment Managers, told the FT that it “just goes to show how quickly the mood music changes”.

He said: “Not long ago gilts were in a ‘doom loop’ ... and yields were heading to 5 per cent.”

The rise in gilts threatened to throw her tax and spending plans into disarray.

Last month, the Telegraph reported on research that showed the Chancellor had a cushion of just £1bn left before she faces a “nasty choice” between more tax rises, spending cuts, and breaking her main fiscal rule to balance the books by the end of this parliament.

Capital Economics said that the jump in borrowing costs had wiped out £8.9bn of the Chancellor’s £9.9bn headroom to meet her fiscal rule of a balanced budget by 2029/30.

04:09 PM GMT

Rising food prices ‘put rate cuts at risk’

The Bank of England’s “eye-catching” revision to its inflation forecast could force the bank to curb plans to cut interest rates, an economist has warned.

The central bank increased its prediction for inflation to 3.7pc in the third quarter of this year, rather than 2.8pc. That is almost double the bank’s target of 2pc.

Ruth Gregory, of Capital Economics, said: “The Bank has suggested that it would look through such an increase in CPI inflation, concluding that it ‘would not lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures’. That’s why it continued to signal that rates can be cut while inflation is rising.

“We have some sympathy with this view. Temporary factors, such as the introduction of VAT on private school fees from 1st January 2025, a likely 1.2pc rise in utility prices in January and a 50pc increase in the bus price cap are set to boost CPI inflation from 2.5pc in December to 3pc in January. The upward effects of these factors will drop out of the annual comparison in a year’s time...

“Even so, we suspect that if the Bank’s inflation forecast were to prove correct, rates would be cut at a slower pace than we expect and/or not as far ... Inflation expectations are rising. And consumers are sensitive to food inflation, which the Bank expects to rise above 3pc in May, because they see these prices every week. So this rise in inflation could prove too strong for the Bank to ignore.”

But Ms Gregory said that she thought that a worsening jobs market “will feed through to a faster fall in wage growth”.

Higher food costs could limit the Bank of England’s ability to cut rates - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

03:58 PM GMT

Gold hits new all-time high while UK stocks fall

Gold hit another all-time high today amid fears that a looming trade war could push up inflation.

The price of gold is hit $2,886.79 an ounce in trading, an increase of 1.2pc today. It is up 42pc over the past year.

Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “European stock markets experienced modest declines after a week of significant gains, which had propelled indices like the FTSE 100, the Dax 40, the Euro Stoxx 50, and the Stoxx 600 to record highs.

“The gold price surged to a new record high near the $2,900 mark, its fourth in a week, amid inflationary fears.”

“These also boosted the oil price which rose by around a percentage point.”

03:46 PM GMT

Japan ready to offer Trump concessions on trade as China trade war simmers

Donald Trump is meeting Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba for the first time today as two allies wary of China’s rise work to boost ties.

Japan has been preparing some concessions over trade, officials told Reuters. These include considering buying more liquefied natural gas from the US and offering support for a $44bn (£35bn) gas pipeline in Alaska. Masayoshi Son, the boss of Japanese investment giant SoftBank, has also promised to invest hundreds of billions in artificial intelligence in the US.

A White House official told reporters: “We all know that President Trump pays a lot of attention to deficits as an indication of the economic fairness and strength of the relationship so I’m sure discussions will happen about that.”

Tokyo shares the hawkish outlook towards China of Mr Trump’s national security team over Beijing’s global ambitions and extensive territorial claims in Asia, including the vital chip-producing island of Taiwan.

Japanese officials say they are comfortable in dealing with Mr Trump’s hawks, including secretary of state Marco Rubio, but less so with those in the administration with strong business ties with Beijing, such as billionaire Elon Musk, who has developed a significant Washington power base.

For Tokyo, the early White House visit is a promising signal from the new Trump administration.

“There’s two foreign heads of state that have been received in the Oval Office,” said Rahm Emanuel, President Biden’s ambassador to Tokyo. “That’s Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and Japan. So that’s a good thing, and that’s a good sign.”

Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba shakes hands as he is welcomed to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, near Washington DC - Kevin Wolf/AP Photo

03:38 PM GMT

US stocks fall as jobs figures sow ‘seeds of doubt’

Wall Street’s main indexes fell after the latest US jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve will likely be more cautious this year.

The US economy added 143,000 jobs in January, compared with a rise of 175,000 expected by economists, but figures for both November and December were revised sharply higher.

Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird, said: “It’s enough to keep the Fed on the sidelines, but also put just a seed of doubt about the economic strength in the back of investors’ minds.

“I don’t think it’s a negative print, but I don’t think it’s a big risk-on print either.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was last down 0.2pc to 44,674.23, while the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2pc to 6,070.20.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5pc to 19,688.70.

03:16 PM GMT

US borrowing costs rise after jobs figures

US government borrowing costs rose in the wake of the latest American jobs figures, which gave the US Federal Reserve little reason to speed up the pace of rate cuts.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.48pc, with the rate-sensitive two-year yield up a similar amount to 4.27pc.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that there would not be a major change in the government’s debt plans in a signal of continuity for bond markets.

“The trajectory is good and the government is well financed,” Mr Bessent told Bloomberg.

“I believe that as it becomes apparent that the president’s agenda is working, that we’ll see a great deal of non-inflationary growth, and I think that that will help us calibrate what that policy should be, but I don’t foresee any changes in the issuance for the foreseeable future.”

03:05 PM GMT

White House: Jobs figures show ‘necessity of Trump’s growth policies

The US Labor Department’s latest jobs report “underscores the necessity of President Trump’s pro-growth policies,” the White House said.

The U.S. economy created 598,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, according to the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

02:57 PM GMT

‘Red hot’ wage growth to push back rate cuts

Monthly wages in the US rose at their fastest pace since June 2023 in a further sign the Federal Reserve will not rush to cut interest rates.

Average hourly wages rose by 0.5pc from December and 4.1pc compared to the same month last year, which was stronger than forecasters had expected.

Matthew Ryan of financial services firm Ebury said the “most eye-catching aspect of the data was the blowout earnings figures”.

He said: “The red hot wage growth numbers will be a major cause for concern for the Federal Reserve, as it is likely to make it increasingly challenging for officials to hit their elusive 2pc target, particularly with Trump’s tariffs looming in the background.

“We are subsequently almost entirely ruling out the possibility of another FOMC rate cut until at least the summer, which should present a favourable environment for the US dollar in the coming months.”

02:36 PM GMT

US stocks flat as Trump’s first jobs data

Wall Street’s main indexes opened flat as investors expected the Federal Reserve to take a more cautious stance on interest rates after the latest batch of jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.9 points, or 0.03pc, at the open to 44,762.57.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01pc, at the open to 6,083.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.1 points, or 0.1pc, to 19,774.87.

02:21 PM GMT

US jobs growth will ‘keep Fed on the sidelines’

The weaker than expected 143,000 gain in US payrolls in January “is nothing to be concerned about following the upward revisions to payrolls in November and December”, according to economists.

Stephen Brown of Capital Economics, said the three-month average gain in nonfarm payrolls was “strong” at 237,000.

He said: “That strength, together with another drop back in the unemployment rate to 4pc and a pick-up in earnings growth, provide support to our view that the Fed will remain on the sidelines this year.”

He added: “Overall, this was a positive report that means the Fed will remain in no hurry to resume its loosening cycle, particularly not with average hourly earnings increasing by 0.5pc month on month and the annual rate rebounding to 4.1pc.”

02:02 PM GMT

Traders push back bets on US rate cuts after Trump’s first jobs figures

Traders are less confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in July following the US jobs data.

Markets had fully priced in a summer rate cut, but have since moved this out to September after the unemployment rate fell and previous job gains were revised up.

The Fed kept interest rates at an upper range of 4.5pc in January, though policymakers warned that inflation remained “somewhat elevated.”

Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, suggested policymakers were in no rush to cut rates further.

This risks angering US President Donald Trump who has called for lower borrowing costs around the world.

01:53 PM GMT

US jobs data ‘not expected to shift Fed’s next move’

The first job report of Donald Trump’s second presidency suggested that he inherited a labour market that is solid but unspectacular.

US employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, but the jobless rate slipped to 4pc to start 2025 and the government revised November and December nonfarm payrolls (NFP) higher.

Economists had expected about 175,000 new jobs in January.

It’s a downshift from 2024 which averaged 186,000 new jobs a month, including a surge of 256,000 in December. The unemployment rate is expected to remain low at 4.1pc.

Jochen Stanzl of CMC Markets said: “Today’s NFP data does not show a large enough divergence from expectations to shift what is expected to be the Fed’s next rate move.

“Still the Fed is expected to cut the Fed Funds rate twice this year and today’s data does not really give a hint into when the first cut will be.

“What we’re seeing in today’s numbers is a continuation of a healthy jobs market.”

Richard Carter of Quilter Cheviot added: “While this is a significant drop compared to the revised up 307,000 jobs added in December, it is not too dissimilar to the average monthly gain of 166,000 throughout 2024.

“It is also worth noting that this figure is only a first estimate and should also be taken with a pinch of salt as annual revisions and the wildfires in California will have played a significant role in the drop.”

01:43 PM GMT

Bank of England cannot declare ‘job done’ on inflation, warns chief economist

The Bank of England’s job defeating inflation is not yet over, according to its chief economist, who vowed to be “vigilant” on the cost of living.

Huw Pill said price rises and pay growth are still higher than the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had expected, meaning that while it was able to cut its interest rate from 4.75pc to 4.5pc yesterday, there are still dangers in the economy.

“The pace of disinflation… may be not quite as strong as we had previously thought. That means we are not in a situation where we can declare ‘job done’,” he told an audience of businesses.

“There is still a need to maintain some restriction in the monetary policy stance to squeeze out the remaining persistent domestic inflationary pressures which keep us above the inflation target of 2pc.

“While further cuts would be expected as disinflation proceeds, the slower than expected pace of disinflation means that we need to continue to be gradual in our removal of restriction, and careful in how we proceed with that as the uncertainty and risks to the disinflationary process have become a little more apparent.”

Inflation fell to 2.5pc in December, down from its peak of more than 11pc in 2022. But the Bank of England expects it to rise to around 3.75pc again later this year.

Mr Pill said energy prices, bus fares, school fees and water bills will contribute to “a further upward blip” in inflation this year, which appears to be “somewhat bigger” than he had previously expected.

The Bank does not expect this to lead to a renewed wave of price rises and pay demands in a “second-round effect” in the way which happened in the wake of Covid, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, but the chief economist said this cannot be taken for granted: “That is something we have to remain quite vigilant about,” he said.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said policymakers were not in a position to say ‘job done’ - REUTERS/Esa Alexander

01:37 PM GMT

Slowdown in jobs market ‘unlikely’ to trigger more rate cuts

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts following the latest US employment figures showing a slowdown in the American jobs market last month, according to brokers.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said: “Today’s jobs figures are below expectations, indicating that demand in the labour market is lower than anticipated.

“The Fed’s recent choice to halt its cutting pattern and keep interest rates where they are was largely prompted by robustness in the labour market and sticky inflation, so the softening we have seen today may prick up central bankers’ ears.

“That said, it feels unlikely that this report alone would prompt a change in rates.

“We expect that it would take a significant surprise from economic indicators for the Fed to consider deviating from its anticipated plateau, given ongoing uncertainty around the potential impact of upcoming policy changes from the new government administration on growth and inflation, so for now, a ‘wait-and-see’ approach feels wise.”

01:33 PM GMT

US economy added fewer jobs than expected

The US added less jobs than expected last month in a sign that the world’s largest economy is slowing down.

Nonfarm payrolls added 143,000 roles in January, which was well below the 175,000 expected by analysts.

It was also lower than the upwardly revised 307,000 jobs added in December.

The unemployment rate fell from 4.1pc to 4pc.

12:09 PM GMT

Pound rebounds amid inflation fears

The pound regained some ground after dropping on Thursday when the Bank of England cut interest rates and halved its growth forecast for the year.

Sterling was last up 0.2pc against the dollar at $1.245 after falling 0.5pc the previous day. It had touched a one-month high at $1.244 on Wednesday.

The pound fell as much as 1.1pc after the Bank of England cut rates to 4.5pc and slashed its growth forecast for this year to 0.75pc, half the previous estimate.

It regained some ground when Governor Andrew Bailey told Bloomberg that markets should not read too much into a switch by some policymakers to vote for deeper rate cuts.

Investors struggled to know how to react to the Bank’s forecasts, which also said inflation would now peak at 3.7pc this year - sharply above a previous forecast of 2.8pc.

British bond yields, which move inversely to prices, initially fell but ended the day higher.

Michael Pfister, an analyst at Commerzbank, said: “The Bank of England has a tough road ahead if it is to avoid potential stagflation.

“I can fully understand why market participants are concerned about the new forecasts and are now pricing in sharper rate cuts.

“However, the Bank of England has often surprised us in recent years. I would not be surprised to see another hawkish turn in March.”

Traders on Friday were expecting around 60 basis points on further rate cuts this year, - indicating at least two more quarter of a point cuts - which was little changed from before Thursday’s decision.

It gained 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth 83.4p.

11:44 AM GMT

Morgan Stanley predicts May rate cut

Another Wall Street bank is predicting the Bank of England will cut interest rates in May.

Morgan Stanley said the next rate cut would come at the next meeting but one of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), after policymakers lowered borrowing costs for the third time since last summer on Thursday.

It comes despite the Bank of England forecasting that inflation will rise to 3.7pc in the third quarter of this year, nearly double its 2pc target.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote: “Forecasts were hawkish – embedding, we think, a fair degree of inflation persistence, the messaging was dovish – centring on downside risks to growth and reaffirming that the MPC will look through the near-term spike in inflation,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

“We see a further cut in May and Bank Rate at 3.5pc by year-end.”

11:20 AM GMT

Andrew Bailey lays bare the damage of Reeves’s broken promises

Rachel Reeves promised businesses time and time again before the election that she was on their side.

As part of her Mais Lecture last year, the then-shadow chancellor promised a partnership between “dynamic business and strategic government”.

Not only did she vow “to mobilise all of Britain’s resources in pursuit of shared prosperity” but she also offered “stability too in the tax system”.

Read how the Bank of England’s forecasts have revealed the devastating impact of the Chancellor’s economic philosophy.

Rachel Reeves used her maiden Budget to hammer companies with a £25bn National Insurance tax raid - Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury

10:57 AM GMT

Bank of England to cut rates again in May, says City

The Bank of England will cut interest rates again in May, major banks in the City have forecast after policymakers voted to lower borrowing costs this week.

Deutsche Bank and Bank of America both predicted policymakers will hold steady at the next meeting in March before announcing a reduction in the Bank Rate, which was reduced to 4.5pc on Thursday.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at the German investment bank, said: “We now think the the chances of a May rate cut have risen meaningfully.”

Traders ramped up bets on further interest rate cuts later this year after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by 7-2 in favour of a rate cut, with two members voted for a steeper half a percentage point reduction.

These included Catherine Mann, who until this point has heavily favoured higher interest rates to battle inflation.

Mr Raja said: “We now see the MPC cutting Bank Rate one more time in Q2-25 (May) – though this remains a very close call and will be predicated on inflation broadly evolving in line with the MPC’s projections.”

Sonali Punhani, UK economist at Bank of America, said that as the majority of the MPC remains committed to the gradual path of rate cuts “this keeps us comfortable with a quarterly cutting path”.

She said: “We continue to expect the next cut in May.”

The Bank of England, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, is predicted by major City lenders to cut rates again in May - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

10:37 AM GMT

FTSE 100 falls ahead of US jobs figures

The FTSE 100 has fallen after its record setting day on Thursday ahead of US jobs data which could impact the outlook for interest rates in America.

The UK’s blue-chip index was down 0.2pc and the midcap FTSE 250 fell 0.3pc as investors avoided large bets prior to the crucial January jobs report.

US job growth likely slowed last month, partly restrained by the California wildfires and cold weather in parts of the country, with estimates of a reading of 175,000 jobs added.

The payrolls number from April to December is also likely to be revised to reflect new information and seasonal factors.

Max McKechnie of JP Morgan said: “Today’s data is not expected to show the kind of slowdown that would force the Fed’s hand.

“While payrolls are forecast to moderate after January’s bumper print, the anticipated 170 thousand jobs are still more than enough to keep the Fed on hold for now.”

Traders do not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to make a move on interest rates in its next meeting in March, but a cut is widely anticipated in June, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged, the S&P 500 was down 0.1pc, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1pc.

10:16 AM GMT

Bank of England suffers exodus of gold bullion

Thousands of gold bars have been withdrawn from the Bank of England’s vaults since the end of last year amid fears around the impact of Donald Trump’s trade war.

Threadneedle Street said roughly 8,000 bars had been moved out of its vaults in the past couple of months, representing around 2pc of the total stock.

Sir Dave Ramsden, a deputy governor of the Bank, said it had been inundated with requests after gold prices on the futures market in New York surged above the London cash price.

Read how President Trump is making traders worried.

Gold prices on the New York futures market have surged above the cash price in London - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

09:45 AM GMT

Interest rate cut ‘unlikely to drastically improve affordability’

Mark Eaton, chief operating officer at longer-term lender April Mortgages, said:

For hopeful buyers looking to get on to the market, house price growth is making the task of buying a home even more difficult.

09:17 AM GMT

Pound recovers after interest rate cuts

The pound has rebounded after its sharp falls on Thursday in the wake of the Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates.

Sterling was up 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.246 having dropped sharply as policymakers lowered the Bank Rate from 4.75pc to 4.5pc and signalled more reductions are incoming.

The pound was up 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth 83.4p.

09:02 AM GMT

House prices ‘to rise more strongly over next two years’

House prices will rise more strongly than expected over the next two years as the Bank of England cuts interest rates rapidly, according to some economists.

Capital Economics said the 0.7pc increase in house prices in January “suggests that the housing market continues to shrug off both the weak economy and the recent rises in mortgage rates”.

UK economist Ashley Webb said the prospect of lower mortgage rates as the Bank of England cuts interest rates means “house price growth will be stronger than the consensus forecast over the next two years”.

He said: “Further ahead, our view that Bank Rate will fall from 4.5pc now to 3.5pc in early 2026, rather than to 3.75pc as investors anticipate, suggests mortgage rates will fall from 4.6pc in December to around 4pc in 2026.

“In fact, after the Bank of England’s fresh communications yesterday, the risks are tilting towards interest rates falling further than that.

“This underpins our forecast for above-consensus house price inflation of 3.5pc in Q4 2025 and 4.5pc in Q4 2026. But the rise in prices may be more sluggish if the recent economic weakness persists throughout this year.”

08:29 AM GMT

Bond markets flat despite rate cut

UK government borrowing costs were little changed today despite the cut in interest rates from the Bank of England on Thursday.

The 10-year UK gilt - a benchmark for government borrowing - was flat at 4.48pc.

Euro zone government bond yields also held steady as investors awaited US jobs data.

US nonfarm payrolls, due out later in the day, are expected to have increased by 175,000 jobs last month after surging 256,000 in December.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, was little changed at 2.38pc. On Wednesday the yield touched a one-month low at 2.35pc.

Yields move inversely to prices.

08:11 AM GMT

UK markets mixed after interest rate cut

UK stock markets were mixed a day after an interest rate cut helped power the FTSE 100 to a new record high.

Britain’s flagship stock index was down 0.1pc to 8,719.36 while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.2pc to 21,004.70.

07:57 AM GMT

Interest rate cut sends ‘clear signal’ to housing market

The Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates should “improve affordability” in the property market, according to industry groups.

Jonathan Handford, the boss of estate agent Fine & Country, said: “The first interest rate cut of 2025 has sent a clear signal to the market, which should prompt lenders to lower mortgage costs and entice hesitant buyers back into the fray.

“As borrowing becomes more affordable, competition is expected to intensify — driving demand and putting further upward pressure on prices.

“However, while lower rates improve affordability, house prices have already risen significantly over the past decade, leaving many first-time buyers still struggling to step onto the ladder.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The decision to cut the interest rate should further improve affordability, widening the buyer pool and sustaining price growth to some degree.

“However, realistic pricing remains key, as many properties are still selling below asking price. While market conditions are strengthening, sellers should remain mindful of pricing strategies to secure deals in this evolving landscape.”

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, announced interest rates had been reduced from 4.75pc to 4.5pc on Thursday - Kin Cheung/PA Wire

07:48 AM GMT

TSB profits rise despite ‘challenging mortgage market’

High street lender TSB said it had faced a “challenging mortgage market” but still revealed a jump in profits for the past year.

The Spanish-owned bank recorded a pre-tax profit of £290.4m for 2024, up 22.4pc on the previous year.

It said the rise was driven by reductions in the firm’s operating expenses and impairment costs for the year.

It came despite TSB revealing that income fell by 1.4pc to £1.14bn after a reduction in mortgage margins.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief executive, said: “I am delighted that TSB has delivered another year of record results.

“We are confident that we can achieve our future growth ambitions through better-supporting customers with their financial goals while continuing to make the business fit for the future.”

TSB said income fell by 1.4pc to £1.14bn after a reduction in mortgage margins - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

07:42 AM GMT

Miliband says renters ‘have a right to live in a properly insulated home’

Ed Miliband has said that paying home renters should “have a right to live in a properly insulated home”.

The Energy Secretary was answering questions on concerns that landlords will bear the costs of the Government’s plans on energy efficiency standards on rental homes.

Mr Miliband said ministers will “look at” the issue of whether there would be support for property owners.

He told Times Radio: “We are saying that by 2030 - so giving them time to prepare - landlords will have to raise their standards to, as you actually said, EPC C.

“That’s the right thing to do for the country, because we believe that if you rent a home and you pay your rent, you have a right to live in a properly insulated home.

“Now, there’s very detailed consultation that we’re going out to today, including a limit on the actual scale of spending that landlords have to do. So, obviously, the point your listener makes is something that we will look at.

“I think the principle here must be right. Half of all landlords already meet these standards, we think it’s right that the other half meet them too. That can benefit millions of people in our country.”

07:34 AM GMT

Housing market to ‘slowly improve’ after rate cuts

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agent body Propertymark, said:

As we embed ourselves into 2025, confidence is being echoed within the housing market, as house prices and mortgage lending remain buoyant.

07:32 AM GMT

Reeves’s stamp duty and non-dom changes blamed for driving prices higher

David Johnson, managing director of property consultancy INHOUS, said:

January’s property market was driven by two buyer demographics in particular.

07:29 AM GMT

House prices rising at slower pace across UK

Northern Ireland continues to have the strongest annual property annual price growth in the UK despite a wider slowdown in the pace that property values went up.

The rate of price rises slowest considerably from 7.3pc in December to 5.9pc in January in Northern Ireland. Properties there now cost an average of £205,473.

The rate of annual property price inflation slowed in two thirds of the UK’s nations and regions at the start of the year.

House prices in Wales were up 3.6% compared to the previous year, with properties now costing an average of £227,397.

Scotland once again saw a lower rise in house prices compared to the rest of the UK, with properties in the country now worth an average of £210,690, which was 2.4pc more than the year before.

In England, the North East has overtaken the North West as the region with the strongest annual property price growth.

Its homes increased in value by 5.2pc compared to the previous year, with properties now costing an average £178,696.

This is the first time since September 2023 that the North West has not topped the table of English regions for annual growth.

London retains the highest average house price in the UK at £548,288, up 2.8pc compared to last year.

07:21 AM GMT

House prices rise at slowest pace since July

House prices in Britain rose at the slowest pace since July on an annual basis, according to Halifax

Property values increased rose by 3pc in January, easing from 3.4pc in December.

The monthly rise of 0.7pc in January followed a 0.2pc dip in December.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said she expects prices to continue rising this year.

She said: “The fundamental issue in the housing market remains the lack of supply.

“This long-term trend, coupled with a gradual improvement in affordability, should support further modest house price growth this year.”

07:19 AM GMT

House prices hit record high as Bank of England cuts interest rates

House prices surged to a record high, new industry figures show a day after the Bank of England cut interest rates and signalled more are on the way.

The typical property rose in value by 0.7pc in January to an average of £299,138, according to the Halifax house price index.

The Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday from 4.75pc to 4.5pc and traders ramped up bets on further reductions to borrowing costs after two policymakers voted for a steeper half a percentage point drop.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said part of the reason for the new record was first-time buyers “eager to complete transactions” before the end of stamp duty relief in April, which was confirmed in Rachel Reeves’ Budget.

She added: “Despite geopolitical uncertainties, and waning consumer confidence, other key indicators look fairly positive for the housing market.

“The Bank of England has made its first base rate cut of the year, and there are probably more to come.

“Household earnings are expected to continue outpacing inflation – albeit that gap may narrow – easing some of the financial pressure still being felt from the cost-of-living squeeze.”

07:13 AM GMT

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. UK house prices increased by 0.7pc in January to reach a new record average high, Halifax has reported.

The rise in the average property price in January to £299,138 comes a day after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time this year in a boost for the housing market.

5 things to start your day

What happened overnight

Global stocks meandered ahead of key US payrolls data as investors considered prospects that a broader trade war could be averted.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hit a three-month high, poised for a 4pc rise in the week, its strongest weekly performance fuelled by DeepSeek-led AI bets.

China’s blue-chip stock index was 0.4pc higher after touching a one-month high leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan at its highest since mid-December.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3pc, to 44,747.63, the S&P 500 gained 0.4pc, to 6,083.57, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5pc, to 19,791.99.

In the bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes rose to 4.44pc, from 4.42pc late on Wednesday.