Trump backs targeted tariffs as EU scrambles to cut taxes on US cars
Chris Price
Donald Trump, meeting with Japan&#39;s Shigeru Ishiba, threatened to hike tariffs on Japanese goods
Donald Trump, meeting with Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba, threatened to hike tariffs on Japanese goods - Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The European Union is scrambling to cut taxes on American cars in a bid to avert a trade war with Donald Trump.

Brussels is preparing to lower tariffs of 10pc on US cars shipped into the bloc in an effort to appease President Trump, a senior EU lawmaker said on Friday.

Bernd Lange, who sits on the European Parliament’s trade committee, said officials were considering bringing tariffs closer to the 2.5pc levied on European cars imported into the US.

Mr Lange told the Financial Times: “We can try to have a deal before escalating costs and tariffs. We have bound tariffs for cars at the WTO [World Trade Organization] at 10 per cent, but let’s say, to show the world we have fair relations, it might be possible to reduce them.”

It came as President Trump vowed an escalation of tariffs next week to address an imbalance in trade between the US and the world.

He told reporters: “I’ll be announcing that next week - on reciprocal trade - so that we’re treated evenly with other countries. We don’t want any more or any less.”

Tariffs targeting car imports are being considered. The President said: “That’s always on the table, it’s a very big deal.”

The EU exported cars worth €37.4bn to the US in 2022 but imported just €8.7bn worth of cars from the US.

On Friday night, Mr Trump has suggested he won’t hit the world with blanket tariffs and will instead only match levies on US imports.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Mr Trump said: “Where a country charges us so much, we will do the same - so very reciprocal, I think that’s the only fair way to do it.”

The President said he favoured this approach “as opposed to a flat fee”. Mr Trump promised a more detailed announcement on either Monday or Tuesday.

The statements run counter to Mr Trump’s previous suggestions that he would levy blanket tariffs on all imports from China and the EU, among others.

President Trump has previously threatened to hit all EU imports with a tariff of up to 20 per cent because the bloc had a €156bn trade surplus in goods with the US last year.

Brussels, which has drawn up a hit list of retaliatory tariffs on iconic US products such as Harley Davidson motorbikes and Kentucky bourbon, hopes to convince Mr Trump not to impose tariffs after he delayed measures against Canada and Mexico.

Mr Lange said the EU could hit back with a new trade defence weapon targeting US tech and financial giants if a deal could not be struck. The anti-coercion instrument was created after Mr Trump’s first term to counter countries using trade pressure to change domestic policy. Such a move would require majority support among EU member states.

