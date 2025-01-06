Trump aides target critical areas for import duties, Washington Post reports

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's aides are exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but only cover critical imports, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The current discussions center on imposing tariffs only on certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Trump, a Republican who takes office on Jan. 20, had vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the U.S. along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods - duties that trade experts say would upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation against U.S. exports.

The new reported plan would represent a marked shift from the promises Trump made during the 2024 presidential campaign.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the newspaper report.

The aides said the plans are in flux and have not been finalized, according to the newspaper.

It was not clear which sectors the tariffs would target.

"Preliminary discussions have largely focused on several key sectors that the Trump team wants to bring back to the United States, the Post reported that the people said.

"Those include the defense industrial supply chain (through tariffs on steel, iron, aluminum and copper); critical medical supplies (syringes, needles, vials and pharmaceutical materials); and energy production (batteries, rare earth minerals and even solar panels)," two of the people said, according to the Post.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Kirsten Donovan)