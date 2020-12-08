Trump, 0 for 2 on tapping Canada's health resources, may try again with COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Canada is waiting to see whether President Donald Trump tries to limit its access to COVID-19 vaccines in the name of "America First."

Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to ensure U.S. citizens are first in line for vaccine doses manufactured in the United States, but it's unclear how much impact it will have.

The president is under political pressure following reports the White House passed up a chance to secure 500 million extra doses of Pfizer's vaccine, the first to be used outside a clinical trial.

It wouldn't be the first time Trump has tried to deny medical resources to Canada as part of his protectionist "America First" doctrine.

In April, he tried to prevent U.S.-based 3M from honouring contacts with Canadian buyers of American-made N95 masks, vital in limiting the spread of the virus.

And last month, the federal Liberal government effectively blocked a U.S. effort to allow wholesalers to buy cheaper prescription drugs from north of the border.

