Canada markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    17,610.86
    +28.51 (+0.16%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,699.05
    +7.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    30,175.49
    +105.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7807
    -0.0005 (-0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    45.63
    -0.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    24,191.75
    -52.36 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.04
    -7.35 (-1.96%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,875.40
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,905.21
    +13.95 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9100
    -0.0180 (-1.94%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    12,534.42
    +14.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.08
    -0.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,558.82
    +3.43 (+0.05%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,467.08
    -80.36 (-0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6446
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED WITH RISING COVID-19 CASES, STIMULUS IN FOCUS

Small business owners are ‘still facing major uncertainties,’ and optimism declined in November as COVID-19 cases hit records

Trump, 0 for 2 on tapping Canada's health resources, may try again with COVID vaccine

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Canada is waiting to see whether President Donald Trump tries to limit its access to COVID-19 vaccines in the name of "America First."

Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to ensure U.S. citizens are first in line for vaccine doses manufactured in the United States, but it's unclear how much impact it will have.

The president is under political pressure following reports the White House passed up a chance to secure 500 million extra doses of Pfizer's vaccine, the first to be used outside a clinical trial.

It wouldn't be the first time Trump has tried to deny medical resources to Canada as part of his protectionist "America First" doctrine.

In April, he tried to prevent U.S.-based 3M from honouring contacts with Canadian buyers of American-made N95 masks, vital in limiting the spread of the virus.

And last month, the federal Liberal government effectively blocked a U.S. effort to allow wholesalers to buy cheaper prescription drugs from north of the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of First American Financial Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 24, 2020 - FAF

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) -   The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) ("First American") between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Central District of ...

  • Q&A: Soderbergh on his 'boat movie' & the blockbuster's fate

    Steven Soderbergh calls it “the boat movie” even though he’s not supposed to call it “the boat movie.” The Queen Mary 2, on which Soderbergh filmed the majority of his new film “Let Them All Talk,” is technically a ship, and a big one at that. The thought of making a movie on the $750-million ocean liner, during an eight-day Transatlantic crossing from New York to South Hampton, U.K., tickled Soderbergh, a filmmaker who hunts quicker, less plodding methods of making movies the way some seek other shores.

  • Trump, 0 for 2 on tapping Canada's health resources, may try again with COVID vaccine

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Canada is waiting to see whether President Donald Trump tries to limit its access to COVID-19 vaccines in the name of "America First."Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to ensure U.S. citizens are first in line for vaccine doses manufactured in the United States, but it's unclear how much impact it will have.Trump is under political pressure following reports the White House passed up a chance to secure 500 million extra doses of Pfizer's vaccine, the first to be used outside a clinical trial. "We're very confident that Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers that are contractually obligated to deliver vaccines to Canada will be able to meet those obligations," said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc in an Ottawa news conference."We have already assumed that we shouldn’t be tied to one particular manufacturing site, so the contracts contemplate that. Pfizer, for example, has many manufacturing facilities in Europe as well as the United States."It wouldn't be the first time Trump has tried to deny medical resources to Canada as part of his protectionist "America First" doctrine. In April, he tried to prevent U.S.-based 3M from honouring contacts with Canadian buyers of American-made N95 masks, vital in limiting the spread of the virus. And last month, the federal Liberal government effectively blocked a U.S. effort to allow wholesalers to buy cheaper prescription drugs from north of the border.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrest 2 former labour board officials for embezzlement of funds

    Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two former Punjab Labour Welfare Board officials for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds worth over Rs 1.56 crores.

  • Centre develops 'Co-WIN' app to self-register for COVID-19 vaccine

    New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Health Ministry had developed a digital platform 'Co-WIN' for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it had fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults and harassment.Two general officers were among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders announced the findings of an independent panel's investigation into problems at the Texas base.The actions, taken by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, come in the aftermath of a year that saw 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.The firings and suspensions include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Divisions. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. He was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year.McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers, requiring them to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the service members to determine if their absence is voluntary or not before declaring anyone AWOL, or absent without leave.Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Command of a division is a key step in an Army officer’s career.Efflandt’s move to the division was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.According to investigators, Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by the base. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

  • Former Cybersecurity Official Christopher Krebs Sues Joe diGenova, Trump Campaign And Newsmax For Defamation

    Christopher Krebs, a former top Trump administration cybersecurity official who defended the security of this year’s presidential election, filed suit against attorney Joe diGenova, the Trump campaign and Newsmax for defamation. Krebs’ lawsuit stems from a segment on The Howie Carr Show, which Newsmax runs. On the show, diGenova said that Krebs should suffer the […]

  • Tone deaf? Prince William's tour criticized amid pandemic

    LONDON — A national train tour by Prince William and his wife Kate has received a frosty welcome from leaders in Wales and Scotland, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.William and Kate arrived in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Tuesday for the final day of their three-day royal train tour, meant to spread Christmas cheer and thank medical staff and other frontline employees for their hard, dangerous work during the pandemic.But Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he wasn’t “particularly bothered or interested” when asked on BBC radio if he thought the couple should travel to Wales when the region has been seeing high COVID-19 infections.Gething said Monday that Wales was the only part of the U.K. where infections were not falling at the end of November, and warned that further restrictions may be needed.Asked if it was the right moment for the royal couple to visit, Gething said Tuesday: “I’d rather that no one was having unnecessary visits. And people always have divisive views about the monarchy, but their visit isn’t an excuse for people to say that they are confused about what they are being asked to do.”On Monday, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon suggested that William and Kate travelled to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh despite their office being made aware of coronavirus restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.Royal officials have said the visits were planned in consultation with the Scottish and Welsh governments, and that William and Kate were allowed to travel across the border because they were working.Officials at No. 10 Downing Street initially declined to address the matter, saying the tour was “a matter for the palace.” But later Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the tour when his office issued a statement calling the trip “highly valuable."“The tour will be a welcome morale boost to frontline workers who have done so much during the pandemic,” the statement said.Wales and Scotland have their own devolved governments and different sets of coronavirus restrictions from England even though they are all part of the United Kingdom. Welsh and Scottish officials have discouraged people from the rest of the U.K. from travelling to their regions without a reasonable excuse in a bid to reduce the virus’s spread.Britain has Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.__Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakSylvia Hui, The Associated Press

  • Republican U.S. Senate leader urges support for Trump's massive UAE arms sale

    The U.S. Senate's Republican leader on Tuesday urged lawmakers to vote against a resolution, expected as soon as this week, to block President Donald Trump's $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates, which he called a crucial partner in the first against terrorists. The Trump administration told Congress on Nov. 10 that it had approved the sale to the UAE of products from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp. The deal includes the F-35, the world's most advanced fighter jet; more than 14,000 bombs and munitions; and the second-largest sale of U.S. drones to a single country.

  • The Global Automotive Racing Seat Market is expected to grow by 434.33 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

    Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive racing seat market and it is poised to grow by 434. 33 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060926/?utm_source=GNW Our reports on automotive racing seat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the lightweighting of seats contributing to desired emission levels and fuel economy and growing popularity of racing events in developing economies. In addition, lightweighting of seats contributing to desired emission levels and fuel economy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The automotive racing seat market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes The automotive racing seat market is segmented as below: By Application • High-performance • Eco-performance By Geographical Landscapes • Europe • North America • APAC • MEA • South America This study identifies the market for high-performance vehicles driving the sales volume of racing seats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive racing seat market growth during the next few years. The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive racing seat market covers the following areas: • Automotive racing seat market sizing • Automotive racing seat market forecast • Automotive racing seat market industry analysis Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060926/?utm_source=GNW About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

  • ZSAN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 28, 2020 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zosano Pharma Corporation Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2020Learn more about your recoverable losses in ZSAN:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zosano-pharma-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=11426&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Zosano Pharma Corporation made materially false and/or misleading ...

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of K12 Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 19, 2021 - LRN

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) -  The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of K12 Inc. ("K12 ") (NYSE: LRN) between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. To get ...

  • Lizzo's Latest TikTok Is a Powerful Reminder to Love Your Body from Every Angle

    "My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

  • AP source: Qatar in Euro World Cup qualifying for friendlies

    Qatar will gain more match experience ahead of hosting the World Cup by joining the qualifying group featuring European champion Portugal to play friendlies, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The arrangement provides Asian champion Qatar with 10 friendlies in Europe ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

  • Trade deal jitters leaves markets uneasy

    The FTSE 100 closed up just 3.43 points, or 0.05%, at 6558.82.

  • Traumatic brain injury expert not surprised players are planning legal action

    A test group of rugby players have come forward in an action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

  • COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus checks, but it offers an extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits

    Congress is rushing to pass a proposed COVID-19 relief bill. Here's what is in the package and what it means for you.

  • LAWSUIT FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Announces that it Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. for Securities Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

    BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. Investors who purchased NERV shares between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020 and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nerv. The lead plaintiff deadline is February 8, 2021. On December 1, 2020, Minerva announced the results of its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning Minerva’s attempt to submit a New Drug Application for roluperidone, to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The FDA advised that an NDA submission based on Minerva’s current data from two studies “would be highly unlikely to be filed” and that doing so would present “substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims.” The market was stunned by this development, and as a result, Minerva shares fell approximately 26% in one day.This most recent development follows Minerva’s May 29, 2020 announcement of the results of its Phase III clinical trial for the use of roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The Phase III study failed to show statistically significant differences from placebo on both the primary and key secondary endpoints. Minerva shares fell approximately 72.5% on that development.The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, located at the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Suite 2300, Boston, MA 02210. The case is captioned McCoy v. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., et al., No. 1:20-cv-12176-GAO (D. Mass.), and has been assigned to the Hon. George A. O’Toole, Jr.If you purchased or acquired shares of Minerva between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nerv. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the matter is February 8, 2021.Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.This notice may constitute attorney advertising.CONTACT: BLOCK & LEVITON LLP 260 Franklin St., Suite 1860 Boston, MA 02110 Phone: (617) 398-5600 Email: cases@blockleviton.com SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP www.blockleviton.com

  • COUNTERPATH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CPAH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by an affiliate of Alianza, Inc. Click here to learn more and participate in the action.On December 7, 2020, CounterPath announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Alianza for approximately $25.7 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, CounterPath stockholders will receive $3.49 in cash for each share of CounterPath common stock owned.   The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2021.Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that CounterPath’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for CounterPath’s stockholders.If you own shares of CounterPath and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.Contact Information: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Melissa Fortunato, Esq. Alexandra Raymond, Esq. investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com

  • Raheem Sterling welcomes unity in England camp in support of Black Lives Matter

    Sterling has led the fight against racism since publicly criticising the media’s portrayal of black players last year.