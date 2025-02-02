TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Enhances PeopleScout’s Affinix with AI-Powered Recruitment Upgrades

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Latest AI News and Ratings on Investors' Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) stands against the other AI stocks.

The rapid advancements in AI are reshaping the competitive landscape, challenging established business models, and redefining the role of computing power in innovation. DeepSeek’s R1 has emerged as a pivotal moment as it shows that cutting-edge AI can be developed with significantly lower costs and resources. This breakthrough not only disrupts traditional AI development strategies but also boosts global competition, especially between China and the U.S. As AI becomes more accessible, its impact extends beyond technology as it influences markets, regulations, and the future of open-source collaboration.

DeepSeek’s R1 Challenges AI’s Traditional Power Structure

In an interview on Bloomberg: The China Show, Jen Zhu Scott, a venture capitalist at IN. Capital described DeepSeek’s R1 as a breakthrough in AI. She highlighted how DeepSeek has shifted AI development away from being dominated by a few large firms by making its research open source. The move has significantly lowered barriers by showing that high computing power isn’t always necessary to advance AI.

Scott explained that while the market initially reacted negatively to U.S. chip stocks, demand for certain chips may still rise as AI applications grow. She acknowledged skepticism about DeepSeek’s low costs but argued that even if expenses were significantly higher, the achievement is still substantial. She addressed speculation about access to advanced chips, dismissed conspiracy theories, and noted that larger firms with more resources haven't delivered similar breakthroughs.

Scott also critiqued U.S. technology restrictions and argued that they pushed Chinese companies toward greater efficiency and accelerated innovation. She pointed out that DeepSeek is not an isolated case, as several Chinese startups are advancing AI, which is increasing competition among domestic firms. This shift may lead to more open-source and affordable AI solutions, which benefit the broader global market, although U.S. investors may face short-term challenges.

