The True Cost of the American Dream in Every State

Sean Dennison
·18 min read
Tomwang112 / iStock.com
Tomwang112 / iStock.com

Do you think you can afford the American dream in 2024? Especially with the ever-rising cost of living?

To determine the true cost of the American dream, GOBankingRates began by defining it as a married couple with two children, owning a home for four along with a car and a pet. From there, each state was analyzed with criteria that included annual grocery costs, pet care costs (based on the average annual cost of a dog and cat), an annual mortgage with a 20% down payment, annual healthcare costs, utilities costs education costs and cost of child care for two children. All annual costs were added up to represent 50% of a household’s income and doubled to account for 30% of discretionary spending and 20% for savings.

Ranked from most to least expensive, see the true cost of the American dream in all 50 states.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

  • True cost of the American dream: $260,734

  • Total annual cost: $130,367

  • Grocery cost per year: $9,697

  • Pet care costs: $2,290

  • Annual car costs: $8,692

  • Median home price: $967,296

  • Annual mortgage: $64,067

  • Healthcare annual costs: $9,097

  • Utilities annual costs: $9,013

  • Education annual costs: $4,845

  • Child care annual costs: $22,667

ADVERTISEMENT

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. California

  • True cost of the American dream: $245,723

  • Total annual cost: $122,861

  • Grocery cost per year: $9,306

  • Pet care costs: $1,759

  • Annual car costs: $8,694

  • Median home price: $785,294

  • Annual mortgage: $55,389

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,018

  • Utilities annual costs: $7,553

  • Education annual costs: $3,721

  • Child care annual costs: $28,420

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Massachusetts

  • True cost of the American dream: $242,982

  • Total annual cost: $121,491

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,749

  • Pet care costs: $1,861

  • Annual car costs: $8,693

  • Median home price: $616,983

  • Annual mortgage: $45,924

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,343

  • Utilities annual costs: $7,976

  • Education annual costs: $3,936

  • Child care annual costs: $36,008

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

47. Washington

  • True cost of the American dream: $209,416

  • Total annual cost: $104,708

  • Grocery cost per year: $9,123

  • Pet care costs: $1,473

  • Annual car costs: $8,697

  • Median home price: $589,807

  • Annual mortgage: $42,309

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,898

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,486

  • Education annual costs: $3,117

  • Child care annual costs: $25,605

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. New Jersey

  • True cost of the American dream: $207,462

  • Total annual cost: $103,731

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,525

  • Pet care costs: $1,447

  • Annual car costs: $8,698

  • Median home price: $519,941

  • Annual mortgage: $44,368

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,338

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,451

  • Education annual costs: $3,060

  • Child care annual costs: $23,843

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

45. New Hampshire

  • True cost of the American dream: $200,291

  • Total annual cost: $100,145

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,475

  • Pet care costs: $1,449

  • Annual car costs: $8,705

  • Median home price: $475,398

  • Annual mortgage: $39,141

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,365

  • Utilities annual costs: $7,804

  • Education annual costs: $3,066

  • Child care annual costs: $23,140

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Colorado

  • True cost of the American dream: $199,235

  • Total annual cost: $99,617

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,425

  • Pet care costs: $1,335

  • Annual car costs: $8,699

  • Median home price: $550,989

  • Annual mortgage: $37,761

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,420

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,439

  • Education annual costs: $2,824

  • Child care annual costs: $27,715

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Connecticut

  • True cost of the American dream: $197,635

  • Total annual cost: $98,818

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,450

  • Pet care costs: $1,433

  • Annual car costs: $8,696

  • Median home price: $409,905

  • Annual mortgage: $33,175

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,033

  • Utilities annual costs: $7,768

  • Education annual costs: $3,031

  • Child care annual costs: $28,232

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. New York

  • True cost of the American dream: $194,067

  • Total annual cost: $97,033

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,575

  • Pet care costs: $1,599

  • Annual car costs: $8,695

  • Median home price: $428,712

  • Annual mortgage: $33,025

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,863

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,142

  • Education annual costs: $3,383

  • Child care annual costs: $27,752

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Oregon

  • True cost of the American dream: $190,481

  • Total annual cost: $95,240

  • Grocery cost per year: $9,040

  • Pet care costs: $1,457

  • Annual car costs: $8,701

  • Median home price: $494,780

  • Annual mortgage: $35,789

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,782

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,713

  • Education annual costs: $3,082

  • Child care annual costs: $23,677

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Rhode Island

  • True cost of the American dream: $190,282

  • Total annual cost: $95,141

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,450

  • Pet care costs: $1,406

  • Annual car costs: $8,702

  • Median home price: $448,778

  • Annual mortgage: $34,571

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,959

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,696

  • Education annual costs: $2,975

  • Child care annual costs: $24,383

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Alaska

  • True cost of the American dream: $186,207

  • Total annual cost: $93,104

  • Grocery cost per year: $10,262

  • Pet care costs: $1,590

  • Annual car costs: $8,700

  • Median home price: $362,644

  • Annual mortgage: $26,630

  • Healthcare annual costs: $10,945

  • Utilities annual costs: $9,406

  • Education annual costs: $3,364

  • Child care annual costs: $22,207

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Maryland

  • True cost of the American dream: $184,579

  • Total annual cost: $92,289

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,841

  • Pet care costs: $1,480

  • Annual car costs: $8,704

  • Median home price: $418,225

  • Annual mortgage: $30,753

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,198

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,594

  • Education annual costs: $3,130

  • Child care annual costs: $25,589

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Vermont

  • True cost of the American dream: $184,223

  • Total annual cost: $92,111

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,708

  • Pet care costs: $1,464

  • Annual car costs: $8,706

  • Median home price: $375,943

  • Annual mortgage: $30,577

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,833

  • Utilities annual costs: $7,196

  • Education annual costs: $3,098

  • Child care annual costs: $24,529

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

36. Virginia

  • True cost of the American dream: $174,580

  • Total annual cost: $87,290

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,359

  • Pet care costs: $1,294

  • Annual car costs: $8,707

  • Median home price: $383,327

  • Annual mortgage: $27,497

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,553

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,213

  • Education annual costs: $2,738

  • Child care annual costs: $24,929

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Minnesota

  • True cost of the American dream: $173,850

  • Total annual cost: $86,925

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,159

  • Pet care costs: $1,195

  • Annual car costs: $8,703

  • Median home price: $328,696

  • Annual mortgage: $24,367

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,070

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,564

  • Education annual costs: $2,528

  • Child care annual costs: $28,338

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Utah

  • True cost of the American dream: $173,440

  • Total annual cost: $86,720

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,251

  • Pet care costs: $1,311

  • Annual car costs: $8,712

  • Median home price: $519,469

  • Annual mortgage: $35,705

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,725

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,653

  • Education annual costs: $2,773

  • Child care annual costs: $17,591

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

33. Nevada

  • True cost of the American dream: $169,717

  • Total annual cost: $84,859

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,550

  • Pet care costs: $1,283

  • Annual car costs: $8,708

  • Median home price: $441,950

  • Annual mortgage: $30,465

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,777

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,903

  • Education annual costs: $2,714

  • Child care annual costs: $20,459

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Arizona

  • True cost of the American dream: $167,693

  • Total annual cost: $83,847

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,492

  • Pet care costs: $1,377

  • Annual car costs: $8,711

  • Median home price: $436,307

  • Annual mortgage: $30,251

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,932

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,677

  • Education annual costs: $2,913

  • Child care annual costs: $19,495

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Montana

  • True cost of the American dream: $167,336

  • Total annual cost: $83,668

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,517

  • Pet care costs: $1,307

  • Annual car costs: $8,717

  • Median home price: $450,517

  • Annual mortgage: $31,731

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,220

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,528

  • Education annual costs: $2,765

  • Child care annual costs: $17,883

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Maine

  • True cost of the American dream: $163,625

  • Total annual cost: $81,813

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,459

  • Pet care costs: $1,396

  • Annual car costs: $8,714

  • Median home price: $379,011

  • Annual mortgage: $28,590

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,604

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,356

  • Education annual costs: $2,953

  • Child care annual costs: $17,741

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Wisconsin

  • True cost of the American dream: $161,510

  • Total annual cost: $80,755

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,243

  • Pet care costs: $1,208

  • Annual car costs: $8,710

  • Median home price: $289,236

  • Annual mortgage: $22,888

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,299

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,088

  • Education annual costs: $2,555

  • Child care annual costs: $22,764

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Delaware

  • True cost of the American dream: $160,494

  • Total annual cost: $80,247

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,475

  • Pet care costs: $1,284

  • Annual car costs: $8,715

  • Median home price: $371,763

  • Annual mortgage: $25,701

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,626

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,832

  • Education annual costs: $2,717

  • Child care annual costs: $19,897

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

27. Florida

  • True cost of the American dream: $159,932

  • Total annual cost: $79,966

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,267

  • Pet care costs: $1,279

  • Annual car costs: $8,718

  • Median home price: $409,638

  • Annual mortgage: $29,548

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,131

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,796

  • Education annual costs: $2,706

  • Child care annual costs: $16,520

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

26. Illinois

  • True cost of the American dream: $156,739

  • Total annual cost: $78,369

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,143

  • Pet care costs: $1,170

  • Annual car costs: $8,709

  • Median home price: $255,278

  • Annual mortgage: $21,401

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,021

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,278

  • Education annual costs: $2,475

  • Child care annual costs: $24,174

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Idaho

  • True cost of the American dream: $156,593

  • Total annual cost: $78,296

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,392

  • Pet care costs: $1,252

  • Annual car costs: $8,726

  • Median home price: $443,630

  • Annual mortgage: $30,936

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,309

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,105

  • Education annual costs: $2,649

  • Child care annual costs: $13,927

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Nebraska

  • True cost of the American dream: $153,182

  • Total annual cost: $76,591

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,960

  • Pet care costs: $1,154

  • Annual car costs: $8,713

  • Median home price: $251,976

  • Annual mortgage: $19,990

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,105

  • Education annual costs: $2,442

  • Child care annual costs: $23,991

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Wyoming

  • True cost of the American dream: $152,110

  • Total annual cost: $76,055

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,500

  • Pet care costs: $1,173

  • Annual car costs: $8,720

  • Median home price: $333,745

  • Annual mortgage: $22,906

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,397

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,218

  • Education annual costs: $2,483

  • Child care annual costs: $19,657

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

22. Pennsylvania

  • True cost of the American dream: $151,512

  • Total annual cost: $75,756

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,267

  • Pet care costs: $1,214

  • Annual car costs: $8,716

  • Median home price: $256,822

  • Annual mortgage: $20,015

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,969

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,392

  • Education annual costs: $2,569

  • Child care annual costs: $21,614

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

21. North Carolina

  • True cost of the American dream: $149,883

  • Total annual cost: $74,941.71

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,151.13

  • Pet care costs: $1,210.31

  • Annual car costs: $8,721

  • Median home price: $324,113

  • Annual mortgage: $23,088

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,989

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,629

  • Education annual costs: $2,561

  • Childcare annual costs: $17,593

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

20. Texas

  • True cost of the American dream: $147,535

  • Total annual cost: $73,767

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,952

  • Pet care costs: $1,177

  • Annual car costs: $8,719

  • Median home price: $299,474

  • Annual mortgage: $23,908

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,939

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,195

  • Education annual costs: $2,491

  • Child care annual costs: $16,386

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Indiana

  • True cost of the American dream: $145,431

  • Total annual cost: $72,715

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,184

  • Pet care costs: $1,156

  • Annual car costs: $8,722

  • Median home price: $231,797

  • Annual mortgage: $16,558

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,124

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,356

  • Education annual costs: $2,445

  • Child care annual costs: $22,170

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

18. Georgia

  • True cost of the American dream: $144,343

  • Total annual cost: $72,172

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,151

  • Pet care costs: $1,153

  • Annual car costs: $8,727

  • Median home price: $323,386

  • Annual mortgage: $23,359

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,412

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,093

  • Education annual costs: $2,440

  • Child care annual costs: $15,836

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Michigan

  • True cost of the American dream: $141,808

  • Total annual cost: $70,904

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,209

  • Pet care costs: $1,151

  • Annual car costs: $8,725

  • Median home price: $230,579

  • Annual mortgage: $17,716

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,895

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,023

  • Education annual costs: $2,434

  • Child care annual costs: $19,751

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Kansas

  • True cost of the American dream: $140,893

  • Total annual cost: $70,446

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,076

  • Pet care costs: $1,106

  • Annual car costs: $8,724

  • Median home price: $218,078

  • Annual mortgage: $16,668

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,161

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,350

  • Education annual costs: $2,340

  • Child care annual costs: $20,020

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

15. Tennessee

  • True cost of the American dream: $140,557

  • Total annual cost: $70,279

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,118

  • Pet care costs: $1,147

  • Annual car costs: $8,730

  • Median home price: $310,207

  • Annual mortgage: $21,632

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,511

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,516

  • Education annual costs: $2,426

  • Child care annual costs: $16,199

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

14. North Dakota

  • True cost of the American dream: $140,239

  • Total annual cost: $70,119

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,827

  • Pet care costs: $1,201

  • Annual car costs: $8,723

  • Median home price: $252,455

  • Annual mortgage: $18,387

  • Healthcare annual costs: $8,218

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,909

  • Education annual costs: $2,542

  • Child care annual costs: $17,312

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. New Mexico

  • True cost of the American dream: $140,113

  • Total annual cost: $70,056

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,010

  • Pet care costs: $1,194

  • Annual car costs: $8,729

  • Median home price: $293,801

  • Annual mortgage: $20,488

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,338

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,546

  • Education annual costs: $2,526

  • Child care annual costs: $16,226

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

12. Iowa

  • True cost of the American dream: $138,014

  • Total annual cost: $69,007

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,026

  • Pet care costs: $1,147

  • Annual car costs: $8,728

  • Median home price: $212,618

  • Annual mortgage: $16,634

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,346

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,689

  • Education annual costs: $2,426

  • Child care annual costs: $19,011

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Ohio

  • True cost of the American dream: $137,842

  • Total annual cost: $68,921

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,425

  • Pet care costs: $1,203

  • Annual car costs: $8,731

  • Median home price: $218,937

  • Annual mortgage: $17,281

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,909

  • Education annual costs: $2,545

  • Child care annual costs: $17,592

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. South Dakota

  • True cost of the American dream: $135,319

  • Total annual cost: $67,659

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,060

  • Pet care costs: $1,173

  • Annual car costs: $8,733

  • Median home price: $293,085

  • Annual mortgage: $21,903

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,212

  • Education annual costs: $2,483

  • Child care annual costs: $12,860

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

9. Missouri

  • True cost of the American dream: $134,428

  • Total annual cost: $67,214

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,918

  • Pet care costs: $1,124

  • Annual car costs: $8,732

  • Median home price: $239,144

  • Annual mortgage: $17,489

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,644

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,874

  • Education annual costs: $2,378

  • Child care annual costs: $17,055

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. South Carolina

  • True cost of the American dream: $133,939

  • Total annual cost: $66,969

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,243

  • Pet care costs: $1,210

  • Annual car costs: $8,734

  • Median home price: $289,251

  • Annual mortgage: $19,881

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,984

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,344

  • Education annual costs: $2,561

  • Child care annual costs: $13,013

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

7. Oklahoma

  • True cost of the American dream: $124,555

  • Total annual cost: $62,277

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,844

  • Pet care costs: $1,095

  • Annual car costs: $8,736

  • Median home price: $200,364

  • Annual mortgage: $14,413

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,843

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,850

  • Education annual costs: $2,316

  • Child care annual costs: $15,181

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

6. Louisiana

  • True cost of the American dream: $121,101

  • Total annual cost: $60,550

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,894

  • Pet care costs: $1,156

  • Annual car costs: $8,735

  • Median home price: $195,141

  • Annual mortgage: $13,393

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,294

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,004

  • Education annual costs: $2,445

  • Child care annual costs: $14,630

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. West Virginia

  • True cost of the American dream: $120,559

  • Total annual cost: $60,279

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,176

  • Pet care costs: $1,114

  • Annual car costs: $8,737

  • Median home price: $155,333

  • Annual mortgage: $10,677

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,139

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,701

  • Education annual costs: $2,356

  • Child care annual costs: $16,380

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

4. Alabama

  • True cost of the American dream: $117,924

  • Total annual cost: $58,962

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,985

  • Pet care costs: $1,121

  • Annual car costs: $8,739

  • Median home price: $217,961

  • Annual mortgage: $14,611

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,429

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,100

  • Education annual costs: $2,373

  • Child care annual costs: $11,604

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Kentucky

  • True cost of the American dream: $116,815

  • Total annual cost: $58,407

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,417

  • Pet care costs: $1,168

  • Annual car costs: $8,738

  • Median home price: $196,576

  • Annual mortgage: $14,022

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,185

  • Utilities annual costs: $6,219

  • Education annual costs: $2,472

  • Child care annual costs: $11,185

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Arkansas

  • True cost of the American dream: $116,511

  • Total annual cost: $58,256

  • Grocery cost per year: $7,918

  • Pet care costs: $1,130

  • Annual car costs: $8,740

  • Median home price: $198,530

  • Annual mortgage: $13,785

  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,466

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,457

  • Education annual costs: $2,391

  • Child care annual costs: $12,368

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Mississippi

  • True cost of the American dream: $109,516

  • Total annual cost: $54,758

  • Grocery cost per year: $8,076

  • Pet care costs: $1,096

  • Annual car costs: $8,741

  • Median home price: $170,810

  • Annual mortgage: $11,911

  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,272

  • Utilities annual costs: $5,123

  • Education annual costs: $2,319

  • Child care annual costs: $10,220

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the true cost of the American dream by defining the American dream as a married couple with two children, for a house of four; owning a home, pet and car. From there, each state was analyzed according to the following criteria: (1) annual cost of groceries, based on the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey; this was then adjusted to the state’s cost of living using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living indices; (2) pet care costs, based on the average annual cost of a dog and cat, sourced from the ASPCA; this was then adjusted to each state’s cost of living; (3) annual mortgage, based on the state’s median home listing price, sourced from Zillow’s February 2024 index, plus a 20% down payment, 6.87% 30-year fixed mortgage, based on the March 21, 2024 rate from Freddie Mac and average state property tax rate; (4) annual healthcare costs, (5) utilities costs and (6) educations costs, were based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, using the consumer unit — Married Couple with Children – Total — since the average consumer unit size was four people, adjusted to each state’s cost of living; (7) annual cost of childcare for two children, sourced from the Economic Policy Institute. All these annual costs were added up, representing 50% of a households’ income which should be devoted to necessities, and then doubled (to account for 30% discretionary spending + 20% for savings) to determine the “true cost of the American dream.” All data compiled on April 19, 2024.

